Just days after it emerged that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are targeting a Real Madrid gem, Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso has spoken publicly about him, as TEAMtalk analyses why the Red Devils should forget about bringing the star to Old Trafford anytime soon.

Man Utd have signed top stars from Real Madrid in recent years. Angel Di Maria left Madrid for Man Utd in 2014, Rafael Varane switched from the Santiago Bernabeu to Old Trafford in 2021, while Casemiro swapped the Spanish capital for Manchester in 2022.

Di Maria left Old Trafford after just one season, Varane had injury issues and is now retired, while Casemiro’s spell at Man Utd has been mixed and his days at the Premier League club are numbered.

However, that has not stopped Man Utd from showing interest in current Real Madrid stars, with Federico Valverde one of them.

Another Real Madrid ace that Man Utd have been linked with is Eduardo Camavinga, with Newcastle United and Chelsea also in the mix.

A recent report in CaughtOffSide last week claimed that Camavinga could leave Real Madrid in 2026, with Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle all chasing him.

However, Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s latest comments on the left-footed central midfielder, who can also play as a left-back, suggest that Camavinga remains a key part of his plans.

Alonso told Madrid’s official website about Camavinga: “I’m excited because he hasn’t been with us for so long.

“I know him from having seen him play, but I’m looking forward to working with him. I think he has huge potential and lots of qualities.

“Within the collective project, there are individual projects, and he’s one of them.

“What he’s done so far is important, but he still has a long way to go. He’s eager and motivated. Individually, he has very different qualities.

“From the ‘6’ position, with his dribbling, he can get into the final third. He’s not static, he’s dynamic.”

Why Real Madrid are unlikely to sell Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga made his long-awaited comeback last weekend when he came on as a substitute in the 90th minute of Madrid’s 2-0 win against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga.

It was the left-footed midfielder’s first competitive appearance for Los Blancos since April, following his recovery to full fitness.

Cadena SER reported on July 24 that Camavinga had turned down ‘offers’ from Premier League clubs in the summer of 2025 to stay at Real Madrid.

Madrid manager Alonso personally wanted Camavinga to stay, and his latest comments on the France international underline the faith he has in him.

Camavinga is only 22 years of age, and Madrid as a club would not want to lose a player who has a high ceiling and is still developing and progressing as a footballer.

The midfielder has also demonstrated his importance to Madrid, winning LaLiga and the Champions League twice each since joining Los Blancos in 2021.

