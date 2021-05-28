‘If I have to talk about it’ – Varane gives future response amid Man Utd links

Raphael Varane has provided a coy update on his future at club level as he prepares to head to Euro 2020 with France amid links with Manchester United.

Varane has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe over the past decade with Real Madrid. He helped France win the 2018 World Cup and is now eyeing more silverware on the international stage. But rumours about his club future could prove to be a distraction.

Only one year remains on Varane’s contract with Madrid, who therefore may have to sell him this summer. They are willing to offer him a new deal and make him club captain, but it is reportedly not fully to his liking.

It has been claimed that the centre-back does not think he has been offered a high enough salary in comparison to some of his teammates. Therefore, his future remains up for question.

Amid that uncertainty, there could be an opportunity for Manchester United to swoop in. Varane is a long-term target for the Red Devils, who are still looking for a reinforcement in that position.

Harry Maguire has proven his importance since joining from Leicester City in 2019. But United are still looking for the ideal partner for their captain at the back.

Varane could be a strong contender to fill the role, although United are also considering other targets like Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

Despite reports that Varane would be open to a Premier League move, United will have to wait and see, as he has shifted the focus away from his future.

“This is not the time to talk about my future,” Varane said while with the France setup (as quoted by Manchester Evening News).

“I am focused on the selection, on this Euro. It is normal and logical to ask the question and for my part it is normal and logical to focus on the upcoming deadlines.

“We are all human beings. We can think about it. As for my personal case, I am focused on the objectives that we have in the France team. It is not a subject that I will discuss every day in my room at Clairefontaine.

“I am focused on my goal, and now is not the time to discuss it. If I have to talk about it, it will be directly with the people concerned.”

Varane one of four big signings?

A report from the Daily Express recently named Varane as one of four big signings United could pursue.

The newspaper claimed that the Glazers were ready to spend big to restore the glory days.

In addition to Varane, the possible signings mentioned were Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sancho was United’s top target last summer, but they failed to meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price. Now, the Bundesliga club want a lower fee, so the Red Devils could get their man.

Rice has also been on United’s radar for a long time thanks to his rise to prominence with West Ham. Now an England regular, he could be the defensive midfielder they need.

And a return for Ronaldo would be one of the most high-profile moves United could make. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left for Real Madrid in 2009 and is now considering an exit from current club Juventus.

