Arsenal in contact with Newcastle as Bruno Guimaraes issues ultimatum – EXCLUSIVE

Bruno Guimaraes has told his representatives that he wants his future resolved within the next week before he is due to report back for Newcastle United’s pre-season training camp in Spain, TEAMtalk understands, as Arsenal make contact with the Magpies.

The Brazil international is one of several Newcastle players who were granted an extended summer break following their involvement at the World Cup and is scheduled to return at the end of the month.

Newcastle face Bristol City on Wednesday before travelling to Spain for a warm-weather training camp, where they will continue preparations ahead of a friendly against Valencia.

We understand that Guimaraes is keen to have clarity before linking up with Eddie Howe’s squad.

As we have already revealed, the midfielder has already informed Newcastle, including Howe, that he would like to leave St James’ Park during this transfer window.

Arsenal remain at the front of the queue for the 28-year-old, and we can confirm there has been club-to-club contact over a potential deal in recent days, and sources confirm things are moving forward with the Gunners remaining confident a deal will be done.

Personal terms are not expected to present any issues, and indeed we are told they were agreed in principle weeks ago, with Guimaraes keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium,

However, the two clubs remain some distance apart in their valuation.

Arsenal sources say that a deal can ultimately be struck for less than £80million, while Newcastle insist no formal written bid has yet been received, despite the Gunners believing they have effectively made three approaches, including verbal proposals.

The Magpies are standing firm over their valuation.

Following Sandro Tonali’s £100million move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, Newcastle believe Guimaraes is arguably their most important player and feel any deal would need to be in a similar financial bracket.

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Bruno Guimaraes camp pile pressure on Arsenal

We understand that Guimaraes has no intention of forcing a move by refusing to report for duty.

Instead, the Brazilian’s preference is for the situation to be resolved before pre-season so he is not returning to Newcastle only to face daily questions over his future while negotiations continue.

The midfielder’s representatives are now increasing the pressure on Arsenal to accelerate talks.

Sources say Guimaraes’ camp have reminded the Gunners that, while Chelsea and Manchester City have been kept informed of developments throughout the summer, Arsenal have consistently been made the priority destination and they believe it is now time for the north London club to respond with decisive action.

For their part, Newcastle remain calm. Club sources insist they fully expect Guimaraes to report for pre-season as scheduled, with Howe having already confirmed the midfielder is due to join up with the squad on July 31.

At this stage, Newcastle have no plans to extend his summer leave and continue to prepare on the basis that he will travel to Spain with the rest of the squad.

That means the coming days could prove pivotal.

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