Kylian Mbappe reaches decision on leaving Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho ‘agreement’

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has publicly expressed his love for Los Blancos amid mounting criticism as Jose Mourinho looks set to become the new manager, while a Spanish journalist has gone on a rant about the French superstar and has labelled him a “flop”.

Mbappe has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, as Madrid stare at a second successive season without a major trophy since his arrival at Estadio Bernabeu in 2024 as a free agent.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker caused uproar among some Real Madrid fans when he went on break to Italy with his partner while recovering from an injury.

Mbappe missed El Clasico against Barcelona last weekend, and his Instagram story when Madrid were 2-0 down caused bemusement among some fans.

There have also been reports of Mbappe getting into an argument with a Madrid coach last month.

There have been calls in certain sections of the Spanish media that Madrid are better off without Mbappe.

Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are not compatible on the pitch, according to some.

However, Mbappe has made it clear that he is happy at Madrid and is loving life in the Spanish capital, as Jose Mourinho looks set to become the manager.

Alvaro Arbeloa is the Madrid manager at the moment, but TEAMtalk understands that he will be removed from his role at the end of the season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Mourinho already has an ‘agreement’ in place with Real Madrid over a three-year contract and will take charge of Los Blancos after he leaves Benfica at the end of the season.

When asked what surprised him about Madrid when he first joined Los Blancos, Mbappe told Vanity Fair: “A little of everything because, I have to be honest, when I arrived at Madrid, I had absolutely no idea about the city. Nothing.

“I was surprised about the culture, the people, about the way they are welcoming, about the way they want to help all the time, but also the food.

“They have good food. It’s difficult to match with French food, but they try to do it. It’s not bad.

“And also, the weather is so nice, it’s peaceful to be in a place like this, and I really enjoy my time in Madrid.

“We have fans all around the world, of course, in Madrid, even more.

“Of course, it’s the biggest club in the world, the most famous club.”

The striker added: “It’s the big club in the world, so it’s such a blessing to be part of this club and this project.”

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Kylian Mbappe a ‘flop’ at Real Madrid – journalist

There is an online petition, ‘Mbappe Out’, going on at the moment, which has got over 73million signatures, although it is hard to imagine that all of them are Madrid fans.

However, Mbappe’s aforementioned comments make it clear that he is not planning to leave Madrid anytime soon.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also revealed last week that Madrid have no plans to sever ties with the French superstar.

Romano said about Mbappe and Madrid on his YouTube channel: “Guys, I would not exaggerate with this.

“For sure, it’s not the best moment between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid. That’s a reality.

“It’s not the best moment, obviously, to see a player like Kylian Mbappe on holiday while the team is struggling is something that is showing probably the moment, but at the same time, let’s not exaggerate.

“Let’s not say that the relationship between Real Madrid and Mbappe is broken.

“Let’s not say that between Mbappe and Real Madrid is over.

“Let’s not even mention that Real Madrid are considering Mbappe exit in the summer.

“There is nothing about. Nothing at all.

“It’s a complicated moment for Real Madrid, but it’s not only Mbappe.

“There are many complicated situations at Real Madrid.”

Mbappe racking up big numbers for Real Madrid

While Mbappe has not won a major trophy with Madrid since his move to Estadio Bernabeu in 2024, the striker’s individual numbers are brilliant.

The 27-year-old France international has found the back of the net 85 times and has given 11 assists in 100 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos so far in his career.

Even this season, Mbappe is at the top of LaLiga top scorers’ chart with 24 goals, two more than Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi.

However, according to Spanish journalist Juanma Rodríguez, Mbappe has been a “flop” at Madrid.

Rodríguez said on El Primer Palo, as relayed by Defensa Central: “Kylian Mbappe seemed like a sure thing from a purely sporting point of view, but in these two years… I know, I know about the goals, but Mbappe has become a flop.

“But what will happen next season? Will he stop messing around?

“Will he show some kind of commitment, empathy, connection with the club that will actually do him good?

“Will he finally understand what Real Madrid is all about? T

“This is starting to feel like one of those old TV series. I have no idea what will happen next season with Real Madrid

“Kylian Mbappe hasn’t got a clue.

“We’ll see if Jose Mourinho comes along now and makes him see reason, but so far he hasn’t got a clue.”

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