Real Madrid shortlist 2025 Liverpool signing as move for world-class Tottenham star boosted

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in an elite forward after losing out on him to Liverpool last summer, as per a report, while their chances of capturing a Tottenham Hotspur leader have increased.

Real Madrid have snatched numerous players from under Liverpool’s noses in recent years, having beaten them to the signings of midfield duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. Los Blancos rubbed salt in Liverpool’s wounds last summer by taking Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish capital after he ran down his contract.

Liverpool picked up a rare win over Madrid when they won the race for German superstar Florian Wirtz in June, though Madrid are already planning their revenge…

Incredible Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid claim

According to Madrid-centric outlet Defensa Central, club president Florentino Perez has once again set his sights on landing Wirtz.

Madrid still ‘need a playmaker’ in midfield, despite having players such as Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler in their team.

The Spanish giants ‘will sign a midfielder this summer’ and have drawn up a three-man shortlist, which notably includes Liverpool maestro Wirtz.

The 22-year-old had a tough start to life at Anfield, but he has started to prove his quality in recent months – which has seen him appear back on Perez’s radar.

Madrid want a particular ‘profile’ from their new midfielder, and are also tracking Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and Pablo Barrios of Atletico Madrid.

But Liverpool will not let Wirtz leave so early into his five-year contract, while Atleti will not want to sell Barrios to their local rivals.

As such, Fernandez represents Madrid’s most likely option to elevate their midfield. But they will have to pay a whopping £120million (€137m) to get him.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Raid on Tottenham boosted

Madrid have been given a lift as they attempt to prise Micky van de Ven away from Tottenham this summer.

Sources have revealed to us that contract talks between Van De Ven and Spurs are on hold while the club focuses on battling relegation.

Spurs remain eager to tie down the centre-back to fresh terms but will wait until the summer before ramping up negotiations.

We understand Van De Ven has little belief that signing a new deal at Spurs is the right choice, given their recent struggles.

He could consider a blockbuster move at the end of the season, with Madrid watching the situation closely and ready to strike.

Van De Ven alternative

If Madrid miss out on Van De Ven, then Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck is a great alternative.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have been offered Schlotterbeck by intermediaries but have rejected the chance to complete the transfer.

Barca stepping aside has seen Madrid move into pole position for the Germany international. It has even been suggested that a deal is ‘very close’ to being agreed, with Schlotterbeck’s price set at around €50million (£44m).

Liverpool are also keen on Schlotterbeck but are lagging behind Madrid in the transfer pursuit.

Although, Schlotterbeck moving to the Spanish capital could help Liverpool’s chances of keeping Ibrahima Konate.

Madrid are keeping tabs on Konate’s contract discussions but seem to be leaning towards Schlotterbeck as things stand.