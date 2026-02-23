TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham Hotspur are NOT close to agreeing a new deal with defensive star Micky van de Ven, with contract talks on hold until the summer as the club battles through a turbulent period on and off the pitch.

Spurs find themselves embroiled in a relegation fight, and the arrival of interim boss Igor Tudor has done little to lift the mood, with bitter rivals Arsenal claiming a convincing 4-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tudor’s first game in charge.

Despite the club’s struggles, Van de Ven has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, and Tottenham’s original plan was to reward the Dutchman with a bumper new contract, putting him on par with the club’s highest earners, Cristian Romero and Conor Gallagher.

Spurs sources insist that keeping Van de Ven on a new deal remains a long-term ambition, but we can reveal that talks have been shelved until the summer as the club prioritises survival.

However, we understand that the player himself currently has little belief that a new deal at Tottenham is the way forward. Sources close to Van de Ven suggest he is weighing up his options, with some doubts over the club’s direction and future prospects, but his main focus is on helping Spurs retain their Premier League status.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation, having been informed about Van de Ven’s current contract status.

With David Alaba set to leave and Antonio Rudiger possibly departing, Real are in the market for a left-sided central defender, and Van de Ven is firmly on their radar.

Real Madrid plotting huge Tottenham raid

Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck is another player Real Madrid admire, but Van de Ven is understood to be a top target.

The Dutchman has also emerged as a player of interest for Chelsea and Liverpool, with both clubs monitoring developments closely as the summer window approaches.

We have reported previously how Liverpool view Van de Ven as a potential replacement to Ibrahima Konate, who could depart Anfield as a free agent in the summer.

With Spurs’ on-field issues taking precedence and Van de Ven’s future uncertain, the coming months promise to be pivotal for both club and player.

The 24-year-old has made 25 Premier League appearances this season, scoring four goals in the process and captaining the club on multiple occasions.

Spurs are desperate to keep Van de Ven, but contract talks being shelved adds another layer of intrigue to the saga as interest ramps up.

Latest Tottenham news: Moore dilemma / Romero replacement

Meanwhile, Rangers are desperate to re-sign exciting Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore on loan next season, as reported by my colleague, Fraser Fletcher.

However, we understand that in the scenario Spurs were relegated, as they sit just five points above the drop zone, they would likely BLOCK Moore’s exit and keep him for the second-tier campaign.

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly battling two European giants for the signature of a perfect replacement for Cristian Romero.

A reliable source insists the club captain is leaving Spurs in the summer, regardless of whether they stay up or go down.

