Man Utd plot £105m double LaLiga swoop as four classy midfield targets confirmed

Alejandro Balde is among two LaLiga targets for Man Utd

Manchester United are hoping to bring two LaLiga stars to England, according to reports, while their midfield shortlist has been revealed.

Man Utd are looking to revamp numerous positions this summer, with central midfield the priority. A new left winger, centre-forward, left-back, right-back and goalkeeper could also move to Old Trafford in what might be a game-changing window.

United want most of their new signings to have Premier League experience, but exceptions could be made for two players shining in Spain…

Man Utd look to Spain

It emerged last week that United are aiming to sign Barcelona star Alejandro Balde, and journalist Ben Jacobs subsequently confirmed such interest.

Jacobs revealed that Christopher Vivell, United’s director of recruitment, is heading up the pursuit.

Barca value the left-back at upwards of €60million (£52m), whereas United’s opening proposal – should one officially be made – is expected to be worth around €40m (£35m).

According to an update from Mundo Deportivo, Inter Milan have joined the Red Devils in chasing Balde.

Barca are said to be increasingly open to the 22-year-old’s sale as such a move would help them bring in crucial transfer funds.

Fellow Spanish source Fichajes claim Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye is also on United’s wish list.

Gueye is ‘having the best season of his career’, and United are ‘willing to pay €60m’ to secure his services.

A double deal for Gueye and Balde would therefore cost €120m (£105m).

United have supposedly ‘entered the scene’ for the Senegal international, having landed on him as a ‘perfect’ Casemiro replacement.

Gueye was previously on Watford’s books in 2020, but he has developed hugely since then and is now a top LaLiga performer.

Although, there are far bigger names on United’s midfield shortlist…

INEOS eyeing four midfield targets

United’s midfield wish list appears to be growing, with a fourth Premier League star now in their sights.

In recent days, it has emerged that United have reignited their interest in Aston Villa star Amadou Onana.

The Red Devils were keen on Onana during his Everton days and are once again considering a move.

Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke states that Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are all above Onana in United’s thinking.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed in November that Nottingham Forest star Anderson is United’s top priority.

But Manchester City will battle United for the Englishman, and numerous transfer misses could force INEOS to pivot towards Onana.

Transfer pursuit fails

Amid United’s hunt for a new left-back, it emerged earlier this month that they ‘dream’ of landing Federico Dimarco from Inter Milan.

The Italian press state that United have repeatedly sent scouts to watch Dimarco in action this term. Incredibly, he has managed 15 assists in 33 matches while operating as a left wing-back.

But according to an update from L’Interista, ‘one phone call’ is all it took for United to find out that ‘Inter would never let him go.’

The report adds that Dimarco ‘would never leave Inter’ as he has supported the club since childhood. The Italy star is expected to pen a new contract to end links with United for good.

The news represents a huge setback for United as Dimarco has been labelled the ‘best left-back in the world’ this season.