Xabi Alonso wants Liverpool to sign the world’s ‘best midfielder’ as €70m battle erupts over ‘generational’ talent

Xabi Alonso has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as the Reds and Los Blancos compete for Tottenham Hotspur central defender Luka Vuskovic.

There have been rumours about Arne Slot’s future as the Liverpool manager throughout the season, but it is extremely unlikely that FSG will sack the Dutchman before the campaign ends.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool plan to discuss Slot’s future at the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso wants Arda Guler at Liverpool

Sources have told us that Liverpool have already made contact with Xabi Alonso, whose time as the Real Madrid manager came to an end in January.

We understand that Alonso would welcome the chance to manage Liverpool, having starred at Anfield as a player.

Fichajes has now reported that Alonso has told Liverpool that he wants to sign Guler from Real Madrid should he become the manager of the Reds this summer.

The Spanish news outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a huge pinch of salt, has claimed that Guler is ‘the express request’ of Alonso.

Madrid are said to value the Turkey international attacking midfielder at €90million (£78.6m, $106.1m).

Guler flourished under Alonso for Madrid in the first half of the season, so much so that Brazilian star Neymar described him as “an amazing player” and “the best midfielder in the whole world” in January 2026.

Liverpool target Luka Vuskovic

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool are among the clubs that are keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic.

Vuskovic is on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham at the moment and is scheduled to return to last season’s Europa League winners at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool are said to have been impressed by the Croatia international central defender’s performances for Hamburg this season.

Real Madrid are also scouting Vuskovic and believe that he is ‘a generational candidate’.

Manchester City, too, have sent scouts to follow Vuskovic, with Tottenham valuing the youngster at €70m (£61.2m, $82.5m).

Liverpool learn Lucas Bergvall price-tag

On February 18, 2026, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the situation of the 20-year-old Sweden international midfielder.

Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt has now reported that Tottenham want £57m (€65m, $77m) for Bergvall.

Bergvall has made 71 appearances for Tottenham so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in the process.