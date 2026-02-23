Man Utd join race for elite Tottenham star amid potential seven-player exodus

At least seven top players could leave Tottenham if they are relegated

Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy is in a state of panic amid growing fears that relegation from the Premier League could trigger an exodus of several star players.

Sitting 16th in the table with just 29 points from 27 games, Tottenham are perilously close to the drop zone, only four points clear, and remain winless in 2026. A humiliating 4-1 North London derby defeat to Arsenal has intensified the crisis under interim manager Igor Tudor, following Thomas Frank’s sacking.

Sources indicate the board is deeply concerned about retaining key talent should the club suffer the unthinkable and drop to the Championship. Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven is expected to depart regardless of survival, with the 24-year-old eager for regular Champions League football.

Manchester United have joined Liverpool and Real Madrid in showing strong interest in the composed defender, who has been a standout despite the team’s struggles.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier on Monday that contract talks between Van De Ven and Spurs have been put on hold while the club focuses on battling relegation. Madrid are particularly keen on the speedy star and are watching his situation closely.

Captain Cristian Romero is another major doubt. The Argentina international, who has voiced frustrations in the past, has attracted serious attention from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Sources suggest he would be unwilling to stay and play second-tier football, potentially forcing a sale.

Further down the spine, several high-profile names would be ready to jump ship quickly if relegation materialises. Creative midfielder James Maddison, dynamic left-back Destiny Udogie, forward Dejan Kulusevski (often linked with big moves), Xavi Simons and others could seek immediate exits to preserve their careers at the elite level.

Sources say that Spurs would become the place to go for major clubs to add to their squad should they be relegated.

Such an exodus would devastate Spurs’ squad and long-term ambitions, with sources adding that striker Dominic Solanke is another to watch in the summer.

Financially, relegation would slash revenue from broadcasting and commercial deals, making it harder to compete for replacements.

For now, the focus remains on survival under Tudor, but the prospect of losing a core group has heightened anxiety at board level. With games running out, every point is critical to avoid a catastrophic summer rebuild – or worse.

