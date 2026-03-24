Tottenham Hotspur face a major battle to retain the services of Archie Gray this summer, with the midfielder almost certain to leave in the event of relegation, and with sources confirming interest from Manchester United is genuine, though they are far from the only side keen.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international has been one of the few bright spots in an extremely difficult season for Tottenham Hotspur. Versatile enough to play in central midfield or at right-back, Gray has impressed with his composure, work rate and technical ability despite the team’s struggles near the bottom of the Premier League table. His performances have not gone unnoticed, both at home and on the continent.

And while sources can confirm that the former Leeds United youngster, signed in a £40m deal from the Whites in summer 2024, is a player of concrete summer interest to Manchester United, they are far from the only side keen.

To that end, sources have stated that Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly keen on a move for the 16-times capped England Under-21 midfielder themselves and are positioning themselves firmly in the mix for his signature if Spurs are relegated from the Premier League.

The German juggernauts believe they can sell their project to the young star and feel they can make a strong case to convince him to leave England. But in addition to Dortmund and United, Chelsea and Aston Villa have also been confirmed as interested in the midfielder, as well, with the quartet all eyeing a move if Spurs’ worst dreams become a reality.

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Dortmund believe they can prise Archie Gray from Spurs

Much of Gray’s fate is interlinked with that of his club. Stay up, and Spurs will be in a strong position to bat away interest in the star youngster, who is not agitating to leave.

But suffer the dreaded drop and the 20-year-old will find himself in high demand and with the stricken north London side – now just a point clear of the bottom three, with seven games left to play – may have little choice but to cash in.

Sources believe in the event of relegation, a deal could be done in the region of £45 million to £50m (up to €58m, $67m) if the worst case happens.

And while United, Chelsea and Villa will all make cases to keep the player in England, it is Dortmund who are now making the early advances for a deal.

Indeed, we initially exclusively reported their interest in him way back in November 2023, when the player was in the very early phases of his breakthrough season with Leeds.

Having monitored his development since, Dortmund view the youngster as an ideal long-term replacement for Julian Brandt, who is expected to depart as a free agent this summer.

Sources indicate the Bundesliga side have stepped up their interest in recent weeks and are prepared to launch a formal bid should Spurs suffer relegation. Dortmund’s renowned ability to develop young talent gives them confidence they could persuade Gray to try his luck in Germany.

Gray’s current contract at Spurs has him tied to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2030. That long-term deal provides Tottenham with some protection, but the club’s precarious league position means they could face a battle to retain one of their most promising players.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Gray’s name is likely to feature heavily in speculation. Should relegation be confirmed, a bidding war could erupt, potentially forcing Spurs into a difficult decision over one of their brightest prospects.

For now, the midfielder continues to focus on helping Tottenham avoid the drop, but his growing reputation means his future remains firmly in the spotlight.

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Tottenham latest: Romano drops De Zerbi update; Romero future cleared up

On the subject of Spurs’ next manager, and in the wake of our major Tudor announcement on Tuesday morning, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Roberto De Zerbi is ready to replace the Croat in the Tottenham Hotspur dug-out right now.

Speaking of Tudor, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has noted the biggest failure of the 47-year-old’s stint as interim boss – and it doesn’t make for pleasant reading.

In the battle to retain their Premier League status, Cristian Romero has spelt out a dramatic relegation warning to Spurs after Opta’s Supercomputer dropped a surprising final table prediction.

At the same time, the Argentine’s future at the club has also been cleared up by a well-informed journalist.