Cristian Romero is being strongly backed by a leading journalist to leave Tottenham Hotspur regardless of what their fate holds this summer, though the Argentina defender is vowing to do all he can to save the club from relegation after he delivered an honest and refreshing take on the club’s situation.

A dismal 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday has plunged Tottenham Hotspur even closer to the drop zone. Now on a run of no wins in 13 Premier League games, their latest setback leaves the club down in 17th place, just one position and one point above West Ham in 18th.

As a result, and with pressure building on interim boss Igor Tudor, we can reveal that a series of meetings will be held in the coming days and with the Croatian likely to be sacked after just seven games in charge.

Despite their miserable run of form, the Opta Supercomputer is still backing Spurs to survive – but only just.

Having provided its assessment after the latest round of games, it now believes West Ham will finish the season in 18th place, stating that Leeds will finish on 42 points, Forest 41 points, Tottenham 39 points, and West Ham 37 points.

In the meantime, Romero is focused only on the matter in hand and admits he is taking full responsibility for their struggles this season.

He told the official Premier League website: “The season is tough, especially at this moment. Another very bad [result] for us, another loss at home.

“The first thing is for the fans is thank you for today and every day as they stay with us. The situation is tough, but the most important thing is to play like a final now. It is a bad season; obviously, as captain], the first responsibility is with me.

“For me, the first thing is when we play here with Atletico Madrid and fantastic game. In the first half we were good, but in the second half we lost confidence and lose the ball.

“It is painful, it is a sad day, but the most important thing is to go with the national team, then come back here for the final seven finals.”

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Cristian Romero to leave Tottenham regardless this summer – Journalist

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed back on 11 March that Spurs are increasingly open to letting Romero leave this summer, irrespective of what league the club finds itself in, and with the leading club in a three-club chase for his signature now emerging.

Following on from that, journalist Ben Jacobs has also backed up those claims, having revealed what he has heard on the player’s future.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Cristian Romero and Micky van der Ven are two players that are likely to leave Tottenham if they go down to the Championship, and in the case of Romero, there is a strong possibility, I’m told, that he and the club will look for a move away, even if Tottenham stay in the Premier League.

“Over the summer, Romero did a public interview in which he said that he’d like to move to La Liga one day. At that point, Atletico Madrid were viewed as the frontrunners, and they still hold an appreciation for Romero, so we’ll wait and see how that develops.

“Romero has some interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but is not particularly keen on either of those options. And I’m also told that Roma made an enquiry as well. So Tottenham and Romero could part ways, and that may happen even if they stay in the Premier League.”

Latest Tottenham news: Prem keeper wanted; Sporting CP star eyed

On the transfer front, Spurs are continuing to keep track of top targets, assuming they will still be a Premier League club and with the club knowing they face an almighty rebuild to ensure they aren’t in a similar predicament next season.

On that front, Tottenham are scouring the market for a new goalkeeper amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Guglielmo Vicario, and a swoop for another highly-rated Premier League stopper is under consideration, per reports.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in February how Spurs are willing to sell Vicario if they sign an adequate replacement this summer.

In other news, reports claim that Tottenham have ‘made contact’ over a potential move for Sporting CP left wing-back, who carries a hefty €80m release clause. Any move, though, is entirely dependent on Spurs retaining their Premier League status.

Elsewhere, a pre-agreed Tottenham move is now in serious danger of being aborted if the latest reports out of Germany are accurate.

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