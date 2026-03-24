Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate revenge by ‘exploring’ Real Madrid defender deal

As Real Madrid try to sign Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer this summer, Liverpool are planning to exact revenge by getting a deal done for Antonio Rudiger, according to the Italian media, which has also revealed Los Blancos manager Alvaro Arbeloa’s stance on the former Chelsea star.

Rudiger is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place for the German defender.

The Spanish and European giants have not made a definitive decision on Rudiger’s future, but we understand that talks are going on behind the scenes.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 10, 2026, that Rudiger is open to returning to the Premier League.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, West Ham United and Crystal Palace regarding a potential deal for Rudiger.

It has now emerged that Liverpool, too, have taken a shine to the Germany international.

According to TuttoSport, Liverpool and Manchester United have ‘explored the possibility in recent weeks’ of getting a deal done for Rudiger.

The Italian publication has noted Juventus’ interest in the former Chelsea star, adding that interest from Liverpool and Man Utd is a concern for the Serie A giants.

However, with Man Utd set to agree on a new deal with Harry Maguire, the Red Devils are unlikely to pursue a deal for Rudiger.

Liverpool, though, will need an experienced defender if Ibrahima Konate leaves in the summer.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and we understand that Real Madrid are keen on him.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Real Madrid have already made an offer in principle to Konate’s entourage.

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Alvaro Arbeloa stance on Antonio Rudiger

According to TuttoSport, Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa wants the club to hand Rudiger a new contract.

Arbeloa was appointed the Madrid manager in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

Madrid have done well under the Spaniard, especially in the Champions League, where Los Blancos have reached the quarter-finals.

Should Arbeloa ‘continue to shine in the Champions League’, then in the summer, he could be assured of the managerial role for next season.

‘At that point, the former full-back would recommend to president Florentino Perez a one-year contract extension for Rudiger, who has returned to being a regular starter and key figure since his arrival at the helm of the Blancos,’ states the report.

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Latest Liverpool transfer news: Chelsea raid, Senegalese dream

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with a Chelsea defender, who could be sold for a bargain price this summer.

A Senegalese star has namechecked Liverpool and Real Madrid as the two clubs he would love to play for in the future.

And finally, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the ‘information’ he has been given about Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, which is bad news for Liverpool.