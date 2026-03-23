Fabrizio Romano drops Roberto De Zerbi bombshell for Tottenham fans amid Igor Tudor ‘meetings’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Roberto De Zerbi is ready to replace Igor Tudor as the Tottenham Hotspur manager right now.

Tudor is under immense pressure as the Tottenham manager, with the former Juventus boss in danger of losing his job at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just weeks after being appointed to the role.

The Croatian, who recently lost his father, replaced Thomas Frank as the Tottenham manager only in February until the end of the season, but the north London club remain in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday has left the club just a point above the relegation zone.

Earlier on Monday, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham will hold ‘a series of crucial meetings in the coming days’ to decide the future of Tudor.

Sources have told us that Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham is ‘leading the ongoing review and will ultimately decide Tudor’s fate’.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively first reported Tottenham’s desire to hire Roberto De Zerbi as their manager back on January 7, 2026.

We also understand that Tottenham are looking at the possibility of bringing Mauricio Pochettino back.

Unlike De Zerbi, who is available for a managerial role now following his departure from Marseille in February, Pochettino will not be on the market until after the 2026 World Cup finals.

The Argentine is in charge of the USA at the moment, but sources have told us that he is willing to take charge of Tottenham once the World Cup is over.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now doubled down on his earlier claim that De Zerbi will not take charge of Tottenham right now.

On March 15, 2026, Romano said after Tottenham’s draw with Liverpool: “Look, what I can tell you about the Tottenham job and Roberto De Zerbi is that, let’s be clear, between the past and the future.

“The past is that in the last three, four, five weeks, even six, Tottenham have considered since they fired Thomas Frank, have considered Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino as the two main targets to become the future head coach of Tottenham Hotspur. So, the idea was to go for one of these two.

“Roberto De Zerbi has always been considered the ideal candidate, also because Pochettino is going to be busy obviously with the US men national team at least till the end of the World Cup.

“So, it’s not easy in this moment to plan with Pochettino, with Pochettino being already busy with his job with the US men national team. At the same time, with Roberto De Zerbi is different because De Zerbi is free.

“De Zerbi could eventually be an option already immediately, but what I can tell you is that De Zerbi is, was a top target for Tottenham, but at the moment, Roberto De Zerbi is still not keen on taking a job now in the middle of the season.

“That’s something that Roberto De Zerbi at this stage, from what I am told, doesn’t want to do.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen next, maybe in the summer. I am sure there is going to be plenty of interest.”

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “Guys, let me tell you, I told you, I think several times here on the channel, Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino – these are the two main names for Tottenham Hotspur permanent job in the summer. So, this remains the situation – De Zerbi and Pochettino.

“Obviously, De Zerbi could be easier because he’s available, so he can have conversations now, while Pochettino is fully focused on the US men national team for the World Cup, so that’s the situation, but, for sure, Roberto De Zerbi is a big name to consider for Tottenham.

“What’s needed is Tottenham to stay in the Premier League because if they go down to the Championship, obviously, it’s going to be a completely different situation.

“But Roberto De Zerbi, for sure, is a candidate for Tottenham job. That’s not new. He is a strong candidate for Tottenham job in the summer, not now.

“Now De Zerbi is not going to Tottenham. He’s an eventual topic for the summer if they stay in the Premier League.

“That’s what I always told you, and that’s what remains the situation as of today.”

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Latest Tottenham manager news

Meanwhile, The Telegraph has named the out-of-work manager that Tottenham are keen on hiring right now.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has noted the biggest failure of Igor Tudor as Tottenham manager.

And finally, a Tottenham insider has made a ‘crazy’ claim about Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino.