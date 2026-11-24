Tottenham will have a number of injured stars back in the mix

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have stolen a march on north London rivals Arsenal by securing the signing of highly-rated West Ham teenager Isaac Allen, as per the player himself.

While Spurs were splashing out more than £300million on new signings over the summer, including breaking their transfer record twice, they have also been looking to bolster the club’s academy at the same time to safeguard their future.

Indeed, the likes of Kwasi Senyah arrived at Spurs from Wolves, while top young midfield talent Cole Ramsey, brother of Newcastle star Jacob Ramsey, was also signed from Aston Villa.

And with 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett, who has been at the club since the age of 10, making a spectacular full Premier League debut against Ipswich last weekend that has earned him a bumper new deal, the future does look bright in N17.

Now 15-year-old centre-back Allen can be added to that mix, with Tottenham beating out rivals to secure his signature.

Football Insider first reported back in August that Spurs had won the race for Allen, who nominally plays as a central defender but can also operate as a defensive midfielder.

He is widely considered as one of the best young talents of his age group across the country and is captain of England’s Under-15s side.

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West Ham wonderkid confirms Tottenham switch

Allen himself has now taken to social media to confirm that he has completed his move across the capital, posting a picture with his family from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 15-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Happy to be signed with Tottenham.”

It’s another coup for Tottenham, who stressed in a Fan Advisory Board meeting earlier this season that they now have a ‘renewed focus on strengthening their academy’.

The fact that it’s not sustainable for the club to be going out and spending hundreds of millions every summer makes the addition of another top young talent all the more welcoming in the long term.

De Zerbi has also shown, by throwing Williams-Barnett into the firing line, that he is prepared to give younger players the opportunity – if they are ready.

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