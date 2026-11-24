Mauricio Pochettino had a nightmare first game in charge of Man Utd

Manchester United centre-back Ayden Heaven is reportedly looking for a January transfer window exit, with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino being blamed for his decision.

The Red Devils splashed out around £1million to secure Heaven’s signature from Premier League rivals Arsenal back in February 2025.

Indeed, Heaven’s capture was viewed as something of a coup for the club at the time, although the 20-year-old has probably featured way more than was initially planned after his much-heralded arrival.

That is largely down to Old Trafford transfer chiefs failing to bolster their backline in the three transfer windows since, with much of that focus on rebuilding the forward line and midfield.

As can be the case with an inexperienced 20-year-old playing in a pivotal position, Heaven has produced some inconsistent displays and was left out of Pochettino’s first game in charge at Liverpool on Sunday.

However, judging by the fierce criticism that came the way of Matthijs de Ligt at Anfield, the door would surely have opened for Heaven again.

But now it’s emerged, via BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella, that the young centre-back ‘open’ to leaving Man Utd in January and that he ‘prefers’ a loan.

Kinsella said on X: ‘Exclusive: Manchester United’s Ayden Heaven is open to a January move.

‘The defender, 20, believes club’s ongoing struggles may limit his chances but is keen to take the next step in his development.

‘Loan preferred but permanent not ruled out.’

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Pochettino the main reason for Heaven wanting out

On the BBC website, Kinsella went into further detail on why the arrival of Pochettino and a potential relegation fight are to blame for Heaven’s thinking.

The report explains: ‘The 20-year-old centre-back is concerned about what United’s current situation means for his development, after new manager Mauricio Pochettino left him as an unused substitute in Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

‘Now on his third manager in 21 months since joining from Arsenal in February 2025, Heaven accepts Pochettino may prefer more experienced options as United attempt to avoid a shock relegation.’

Meanwhile, talkSPORT also reports that Heaven is searching for an Old Trafford exit and could even depart permanently.

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They said: ‘Ayden Heaven is open to leaving Manchester United on a permanent or loan deal in January, talkSPORT understands.

‘Heaven has made just two Premier League starts and played 470 minutes across all competitions this season. The 20-year-old former Arsenal starlet could therefore leave the club when the transfer window opens.’