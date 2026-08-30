Liverpool now trying to sign electric £130m winger to replace Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have made contact to bring Bournemouth winger Rayan to Anfield, according to a journalist, as Virgil van Dijk opens up on Cody Gakpo’s potential move to Manchester City.

Bradley Barcola is about to sign for Liverpool, who have an agreement in place with Paris Saint-Germain for the France international winger.

However, Gakpo is on his way out of Liverpool, with the Netherlands international winger having decided to join Man City.

Man City are willing to pay £85million for Gakpo, and Liverpool are ready to sanction his exit, as long as they find a suitable replacement.

According to journalist Matt Thielen, Liverpool have made contact with Bournemouth over a potential deal for Rayan before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on July 16 that Liverpool had been in contact for Rayan.

We reported at the time that Liverpool wanted to sign Rayan before he joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in January 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola himself would love to work with Rayan at Anfield, having managed him at Bournemouth.

Bailey reported that Rayan has a release clause of £130million in his contract at Bournemouth, but that does not become active until 2027.

Thielen, who has almost 23,000 followers on X and is the co-owner and Editor-in-chief of LFC Transfer Room (which itself has got over 440,000 followers on X), has claimed that Liverpool has once again been in touch for Rayan following the development on the future of Rayan.

The journalist, who was a judge at the 2021 Football Content Awards, wrote on X at 10:02pm on August 29: “Liverpool have made recent contact with Bournemouth over the availability of Rayan.

“The club originally planned on making a move next summer but Gakpo’s exit could accelerate those plans.

“Bournemouth, however, would be prepared to play hardball this late in the window.”

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Virgil van Dijk wants Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool

While there is a deal in place for Gakpo to join Man City, Liverpool will sanction his exit only if they get a replacement.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has raved about Gakpo and wants the Netherlands international winger to stay.

When asked whether he wanted Gakpo to stay at Liverpool, Van Dijk said: “What do you think?

“He’s a quality player.

“I think we should keep quality players.

“Let’s see what the next few days bring.

“I want him to stay not only because he’s a quality player, but also because he’s a friend of mine.

“He’s very important for us.”

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