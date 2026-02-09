Union SG defender Ross Sykes is emerging as one of the most-watched centre-backs in Belgium, with TEAMtalk understanding that a growing list of English clubs, including Leeds United and Everton, are tracking his situation ahead of the summer window.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation since swapping Accrington Stanley for Brussels back in 2022, developing into a cornerstone of Union’s backline as they push into his fourth season at the club. His blend of physicality, aerial dominance and improved ball-playing ability has not gone unnoticed – especially back home.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Burnley, his hometown club, are among those monitoring his progress closely. However, they are far from alone. Everton, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Coventry City have all sent scouts to watch the towering defender this season, with interest growing as he continues to impress in both domestic and European competition.

Sykes remains under contract with Union SG until 2027, and the Belgian side also hold an option to extend that deal by a further year – putting them in a strong negotiating position.

Even so, sources suggest they are bracing for approaches, with English clubs increasingly convinced he is ready to make the step back to the UK at a higher level.

With multiple Premier League and ambitious Championship sides circling, Sykes could become one of the more intriguing defensive options available this summer – and Union SG may soon face a battle to keep hold of one of their most consistent performers.

In terms of Everton’s interest, they could well be in the market for a new centre-back, given that Michael Keane will be out of contract in the summer and it’s currently unclear whether he’ll be offered another extension.

Leeds, meanwhile, also have interest in Union Berlin star Danilho Doekhi, who will be a free agent this summer. However, the addition of the 27-year-old is likely only possible if the Whites remain in the Premier League this season.

