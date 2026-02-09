Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘DREAM’ Tottenham signing that would get fans back on side

Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed the summer target Tottenham Hotspur are ‘dreaming’ of signing, although they will have to completely obliterate their current transfer record to seal a deal.

It’s been a season of extremes for Spurs under Thomas Frank, having already booked a place in the Champions League last 16 after an impressive fourth-placed finish in the expanded group phase, but the Premier League struggles continue as they now find themselves embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Relegation would be beyond disastrous for a club which still views itself as an elite member of English football’s top flight but sadly, at boardroom level, rarely acts like it.

Indeed, when new additions were needed in the winter window to help Frank deal with a squad beset by injuries to key players, the best Tottenham transfers chiefs could muster was signing Conor Gallagher and two teenage talents.

However, it’s reported that the club are ready to spend BIG in the summer (not the first we’ve heard that), and now Romano has revealed that they remain interested in trying to lure Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

The Italian claims that the north London outfit still view the England international as a ‘dream’ target, despite unsuccessful attempts to lure Rogers to the capital last summer.

Of course, Tottenham are not the only interested suitors for one of the Premier League’s players of the season thus far, with Chelsea, in particular, massive admirers – as we’ve reported before.

Villa are in an incredibly strong position, however, when it comes to Rogers’ future, given that the 23-year-old only penned a new five-and-a-half-year deal at the club in November.

Indeed, his price tag has sky-rocketed, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, confirming recently that Rogers’ potential fee has soared from £80m (€92m / $109m) to £100m (€115m / $136m).

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rogers to Tottenham still one to watch

Despite those sorts of numbers, Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Rogers’ situation remains one to watch ahead of the summer window, and that Tottenham remain keen on smashing the £65m record they paid out for Dominic Solanke in the summer of 2025.

Romano said: “I’m sure Chelsea are still tracking Morgan Rogers as one of the most talented wingers in the game at the moment. So Chelsea are still very attentive.

“For Tottenham, [Rogers] is a dream target, for sure, but at the moment, again, the player was not available last summer. So it was not possible for Tottenham to proceed.

“Let’s see if other clubs will join the race. We also have to see what happens, for example, at Arsenal and other clubs who can be involved in this possibility.

“Obviously, Manchester City have already invested in a winger like Antoine Semenyo in the January window. But the situation of Morgan Rogers will be for sure one to watch, I think, in the summer.

“Aston Villa, obviously, will try to keep the player and will try to resist the proposals, but in case they get an important, important bid, a huge proposal, a huge amount of money, that could still be a possibility.”

Rogers has scored 10 goals and added seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Villa this season, with his latest strike coming against Bournemouth at the weekend.

He is also expected to play a major role for England at the World Cup this summer, having become a firm favourite of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the showpiece tournament in North America.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Tottenham news: Frank sack imminent; Serie A swoop

Thomas Frank could be one match away from losing his job as Tottenham Hotspur manager in the wake of a series of damning stats, and, with club bosses seemingly at the end of their tether, the club are gaining hope a quality successor will green-light a move to N17.

Elsewhere, Spurs are being backed to secure the signing of a top Serie A attacking star this summer in a move that is fully aligned to the return of Mauricio Pochettino as boss, with the Argentine having a strong connection to the player.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany would love to sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham in the summer of 2026, according to a German source, who has revealed whether the defender himself would be open to quitting the north London club for the Allianz Arena.