Manchester United are being linked with a move for Rocco Reitz

Manchester United are preparing to launch a bid of £35million for a ‘remarkable’ Bundesliga midfielder, per a shock report, as the Red Devils receive blows in their pursuit of two top targets.

A new midfielder has long been a priority for United, and though they decided to keep their powder dry in the January window, that remains the case, with multiple exciting options on their radar for the summer.

And while it is unclear whether Michael Carrick, who has enjoyed a fantastic start in the Old Trafford hotseat, will remain boss next term, the desire to bring in at least one, or even two, midfielders will not change.

According to Fichajes, United have set their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach star Rocco Reitz, who has ‘taken a remarkable step forward’ and is now a key player for the German club.

Reitz, 23, has started all 21 of Monchengladbach’s Bundesliga fixtures this term, and his excellent form has put him on the radar of multiple top sides.

The report claims that United are determined to strike first, and are ‘preparing’ to submit a bid worth close €40m (£35m / $48m).

Both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are reportedly keen, too, so the race for Reitz’s signature looks set to ramp up in the coming months, if the report’s information is correct.

Man Utd could miss out on two top targets

It is worth noting that these claims should be taken with a pinch of salt. Fichajes have a history of making claims that develop into nothing, and no other outlets have reported on United preparing an offer for Reitz.

But while keeping that in mind, the timing of the links with the German youngster are youngster.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk of two big developments in United’s midfielder chase today.

We revealed earlier today that Chelsea and PSG have emerged as frontrunners to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in the summer – a player United have done extensive work on.

And in a separate update, we revealed that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is very tempted by a potential move to Manchester City, and the club are prepared to launch a big move for the England star.

United are therefore at risk of missing out on both Baleba and Anderson, and may force them to pivot to alternatives, such as Reitz.

We understand, though, that Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton remains on their shortlist, and is still one to watch closely.

Latest Man Utd news: Arsenal transfer battle / Juve star eyed

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Arsenal have joined the race for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, a player we have previously revealed is on United’s shortlist for the summer.

The Toffees would demand a hefty fee for the Senegal international – one of their most important players – but the Gunners and Red Devils seem primed to make an approach.

In other news, United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is reportedly eyeing a move for Juventus centre-back Pierre Kalulu.

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also tracking the 25-year-old, it’s claimed.

