Reports that Brendan Rodgers is not in a hurry to return to football management amid links to the Leeds job has quickly received a response from our sources, while a journalist has suggested 49ers Enterprises are now considering an alternative once branded one of the game’s most outstanding and tactically savvy young coaches.

The Whites were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday – their fourth straight loss in a row, and sixth in their last seven games. However, after coming back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to level the game at 2-2 following a tactical reshuffle, only to then lose 3-2, the Leeds boss actually came away from the game with a little more credit in the bank.

Nonetheless, their results remain brutal and ahead of a difficult week that sees Leeds take on both Chelsea and Liverpool at home in the space of four days, they will need to raise their game to another level entirely if they are to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

As a result, Farke is a man still under heavy and intense pressure after our sources revealed last week that his position is at ‘serious risk’.

However, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the leading candidate to step into the German’s shoes, former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, is now making it clear he is not in a hurry to return to football management, amid strong links to the Leeds hotseat.

“If they do decide to part with Daniel Farke, I am sure that Brendan Rodgers will be on that list,” O’Rourke told the Inside Track podcast.

“Whether he’s high up on that list or not, that remains to be seen. Brendan Rodgers is a top manager, he’s Premier League proven from his time at Liverpool, Leicester, he’s had a lot of success at Celtic as well.

“Whether he would be interested in a move to Leeds and a potential relegation fight, that’s open to debate. I don’t think Brendan Rodgers right now is in any rush to return to management.

“Obviously, it was a difficult end to his time up at Celtic, but he’s probably one of the top available managers right now.”

At the same time, O’Rourke also reveals that, in the event of missing out on the Ulsterman, Leeds could instead turn to former Wolves and Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil, once described by his former chairman as “outstanding”…

What is being said on Brendan Rodgers, Gary O’Neil to Leeds?

Regarded as one of the most progressive and tactically savvy young managers in the English game, O’Neil has carved out a relatively impressive (given the clubs he has managed) 31% win record, losing 52 of his 100 games in charge.

Bagging 79 points from that century of games, O’Neil has a PPG tally of 1.26 per game – a decent figure at the lower end of the Premier League.

Branded a “very young, talented, capable and outstanding manager” by Wolves chairman Jeff Shi during O’Neil’s spell in charge at Molineux, the 42-year-old recently turned down the chance to return to the Old Gold when they dispensed of Vitor Pereira last month.

Now, according to Football Insider, O’Neil is a ‘serious contender’ to become Leeds boss should Farke be axed.

Whether Leeds would make a serious move for O’Neil remains to be seen, though given his status as being available and in looking for the right opportunity, it would be wrong to rule him out as an option at least.

For now, though, our sources are adamant that Rodgers remains the first choice for 49ers Enterprises and that the 52-year-old would ‘entertain a conversation’ if approached by the Whites.

