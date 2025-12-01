Manchester United’s grand plans in central midfield could fail to launch after a report claimed their number one target has already informed his close confidants he’s prioritising a move to Manchester City.

Man Utd will sign at least one new central midfielder in 2026 and if getting their way, could land two or even three. Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are in their sights, while Joao Gomes and Conor Gallagher are viewed as market opportunities but not priorities.

TEAMtalk has been informed United’s ultimate aim is to sign all three of Wharton, Baleba and Anderson. Obviously, this would not be done in one window, and the plans would slowly unfold over the course or two or even three windows.

Nottingham Forest’s Anderson has been labelled United’s favoured target of the three. Forest won’t entertain offers in January but the belief is a summer transfer could be negotiated for a fee in the £80m-£100m range.

However, a recent report from The Daily Mail claimed United face stiff competition from near neighbours Man City.

Pep Guardiola and Hugo Viana (sporting director) are both smitten with Anderson and have reportedly determined signing Anderson is an opportunity too good to refuse.

City aren’t deterred by the hefty sums it will take to seal a deal, according to The Mail, and per the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, Anderson favours City over United.

Tavolieri wrote: ‘[Man City] are in love with Elliot Anderson, the Nottingham Forest midfielder has impressed sporting director Hugo Viana and City scouts who have already watched the Englishman more than 10 times since the start of the season.

‘The only snag is that Evangelos Marinakis’ demands are far higher than City’s valuations so far, and they have refused to offer Nottingham Forest the £100 million. Whatever happens, Anderson will remain in Nottingham in January. His departure is only conceivable after the 2026 World Cup.

‘Considered the future pillar of the Three Lions, Elliot Anderson has already informed his professional circle that he is giving priority to Manchester City for a future transfer.’

