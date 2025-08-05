Wrexham want Lewis Koumas to continue the Welsh connection as the ambitious Championship new boys look to continue with their summer signing spree with an ambitious raid on Liverpool, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool winger Koumas is free to head back out on loan with a long queue of second-tier admirers.

That includes Wrexham, who have already signed the likes of goalkeeper Danny Ward while international team-mates Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead are expected to follow.

Talks are ongoing with Wrexham believing they are in the box seat to take Koumas, 19, on a season-long loan ahead of Norwich and Sheffield United.

Birmingham have also shown interest, but we understand that it is Ryan Reynolds’ ambitious side, who are making the biggest play ahead of the new campaign.

Koumas, son of former star Jason, spent last season on loan at Stoke but produced mixed results, with six goals and three assists in 49 games.

Liverpool believe Koumas would benefit from another year away to continue his education, with Wrexham emerging as a favoured destination.

A permanent deal, at this stage, seems unlikely with Liverpool chiefs keen for the academy product to learn his trade outside of Anfield next year.

The teenager scored on his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup against Southampton in January 2024 but he’s played only in cup competitions since.

Wrexham ambition evident

Phil Parkinson has already recruited experience in the spine of his side with Ward following Conor Coady and Lewis O’Brien to the Racecourse Ground.

Moore is expected to join Ryan Hardie in attack with Broadhead, and then Koumas, providing the ammunition on the flanks.

A record £7.5m deal for the aforementioned Broadhead has been agreed but is on hold amid an injury to Jaden Philogene, along with doubts over Omari Hutchinson’s future at Ipswich.

Koumas’ stats last season