Wrexham are preparing to raid the North-East in a bid to strengthen their developing youth system this summer, and with four young academy stars from Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough all on their radar, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Welsh club are working hard behind the scenes to reshape their academy structure after their remarkable rise through the English football pyramid, which has seen the Red Dragons secure three consecutive promotions.

Now sat sixth in the table and with ambitions burning bright of the club securing a fourth successive promotion via the play-offs, the club knows they need to improve on all aspects of their set-up if they are to mix it with the big boys on a regular basis.

With the first team climbing rapidly through the divisions, Wrexham are now playing catch-up in terms of youth development and recruitment as they look to build an academy capable of supporting the club’s long-term ambitions.

TEAMtalk understands that recruitment staff have been closely monitoring several young prospects from leading North-East academies and have already done significant background work on players from Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Sources have confirmed that four players in particular have emerged on Wrexham’s radar: Matheos Ferreira, Sonny Finch, Jenson Jones and Finn Geragusian.

Ferreira, 20, is a winger currently with Newcastle who joined the club’s academy setup in 2020 after being spotted at local side Berwick Juniors. Wrexham scouts are believed to have followed his progress closely over the past year as they assess options capable of adding quality and depth to their youth ranks.

Another player we can reveal that is firmly on their shortlist is Middlesbrough forward Finch.

The 20-year-old is currently impressing during a loan spell with non-league outfit South Shields FC and has already made his senior debut for Middlesbrough, marking him out as a player with clear first-team potential.

Sunderland pair also wanted by Wrexham

Sunderland pair Geragusian and Jones have also caught the attention of Wrexham’s recruitment staff.

Geragusian, 18, is regarded as one of the more exciting young talents coming through the Sunderland system. He has recently been called up to the club’s first-team squad and has also earned recognition at international level with the Armenia national football team setup.

Jones, a right-back developed at Sunderland’s Academy of Light, has similarly impressed scouts with his development and consistency at youth level.

TEAMtalk understands that Wrexham are now considering formal approaches for all four players as they step up their efforts to overhaul the club’s academy recruitment.

Those inside the club believe adding players with strong development backgrounds from established academies could help accelerate the process of raising Wrexham’s youth sides to the standard expected at a club with growing ambitions higher up the English football ladder.

Wrexham latest: Man City right-back wanted; ambitious Harry Wilson dream

Elsewhere, Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore, who has not made a single appearance for the Etihad outfit, could also be closing in on a permanent switch to the Racecourse after impressing on loan with the promotion-chasing Championship side.

And should the Red Dragons secure promotion to the Premier League, sources have provided us with an insight into what the club’s strategy will likely be…

To that end, we understand the Welsh side will look to attract some of the game’s big-name free agents, with a daring raid for Fulham star Harry Wilson just one of their ambitious targets, and with a hugely experienced Liverpool star also on their radar.

We first revealed on February 20 that Fulham winger Wilson has been identified as a dream target, and he could be tempted by an emotional move to his hometown club.

