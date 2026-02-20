Wrexham working on ‘landmark’ first signing in the Premier League and he’s ready to say YES

Wrexham can make an immediate transfer splash if promoted to the Premier League

Wrexham already have their eye on a spectacular first signing if promoted to the Premier League, and the player in question will jump at the opportunity to join up.

Wrexham will make a stunning play to bring Harry Wilson home this summer if they complete what would be one of the most extraordinary rises in English football history, TEAMtalk understands.

Wilson’s future at Fulham remains uncertain, with talks over a new contract yet to yield a breakthrough. The Welsh winger is enjoying his finest Premier League campaign to date, contributing eight goals and four assists, but the direction of negotiations continues to point towards an exit.

Interest in the former Liverpool prospect is intense. Aston Villa have recently joined the race, and sources indicate Wilson is open to a move outside of the capital.

As previously revealed, Everton, Leeds United and Sunderland are all pushing hard to land him via free agency.

But a remarkable new contender has emerged and it’s one written straight from the pages of a football fairy-tale.

We’ve been informed that Wrexham would be firmly in the mix should they secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Red Dragons, already defying expectations, have surged into the Championship play‑off picture and are daring to dream again. At present, they sit seventh and only outside of the final play-off place by way of their inferior goal difference.

For Wilson, this potential destination carries unmatched emotional weight.

The winger grew up a devoted Wrexham supporter, attending every home game with his uncle and cousin, and has long spoken about the club’s huge personal importance in his life.

The prospect of representing his hometown side in the top flight could be an irresistible draw.

In 2024 he spoke about his Wrexham link, admitting to The Guardian: “It’s not just the football team that is on the up but it’s the town as well and it’s great to see being a local lad. The takeover has been huge for the community as a whole.”

That emotional connection is amplified by Wrexham’s extraordinary modern history.

Last season, the club made English football history by becoming the first team across the top five tiers to achieve three consecutive promotions in three seasons.

This year, they stand on the brink of an even greater achievement – a chance to make it four promotions in four years, a feat that would be unprecedented and scarcely believable.

Everything now hinges on the Red Dragons’ final push. Should Wrexham complete their astonishing ascent, the stars could align for one of football’s most captivating homecomings.

If the Welsh side reach the Premier League, Harry Wilson could be the landmark signing that announces their arrival on the biggest stage of all.

