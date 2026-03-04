Wrexham are preparing a daring raid on the Premier League’s out-of-contract market should they clinch promotion from the Championship this season, with Fulham star Harry Wilson just one of their ambitious targets, while a hugely experienced Liverpool star is also on their radar.

The Welsh club currently sit seventh in the Championship table, on track for qualification for the play-offs against all the odds.

Having already risen from non-league to the second tier in record time, the Hollywood-owned side are now eyeing experienced Premier League campaigners to ease their transition should they reach the promised land.

Particular attention is being paid to players whose contracts expire this summer.

As we first revealed on February 20, Fulham winger Wilson has been identified as a dream target, and he could be tempted by an emotional move to his hometown club.

We understand that Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, who is also out of contract at the season’s end, is also being eyed as a potential signing.

Wrexham are understood to be ready to offer lucrative wages well above Championship and lower Premier League levels to tempt the pair to the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham preparing for an ambitious summer

With financial fair-play constraints and more modest resources than established top-flight clubs, Wrexham know they cannot compete in the traditional transfer market for proven superstars.

Instead, the club intend to exploit the free-agent pool aggressively, targeting seasoned professionals who can bring immediate quality and Premier League know-how without the burden of hefty transfer fees.

Club insiders describe the approach as typically bold and told TEAMtalk: “We’re not afraid to think big,” one source close to the hierarchy said. “If we go up, we want to give ourselves the best possible chance of staying there and establishing ourselves.”

The chances of landing household names such as Robertson and Wilson remain slim. Both players are likely to attract interest from several Premier League sides and European playing clubs.

However, Wrexham’s willingness to make ambitious, headline-grabbing moves has become a hallmark of their meteoric rise under co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Should promotion be secured via the play-offs or automatic spots, expect the club to move swiftly once the season concludes.

A summer of smart, high-impact signings on free transfers and smart moves in the market could prove the difference between survival and another swift return to the Championship.

