Nottingham Forest are one of several Premier League clubs actively monitoring Pogoń Szczecin’s highly-rated teenager Adrian Przyborek, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 18-year-old forward, who has already made over 50 senior appearances in the Ekstraklasa, is rapidly emerging as one of Polish football’s brightest prospects. Capable of playing anywhere across the attacking line but most effective as a right-winger or second striker, Przyborek has contributed five goals and four assists this season despite his tender age.

Sources close to Pogoń confirm that Forest have made repeated enquiries in recent weeks, with the club’s recruitment department impressed by his explosive pace, directness and maturity beyond his years.

Forest are keen to start seeking young, dynamic wide options who can grow into the demands of English football, and Przyborek fits that profile perfectly.

However, Forest do face stiff competition for his signature. Multiple English sides – understood to include Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brentford – have also registered firm interest, with scouts from all three clubs present at Pogoń’s recent fixtures.

And we’ve been told that the volume of calls received by the Polish club’s hierarchy from English representatives has increased significantly since October.

Portuguese giants also chasing Poland wonderkid as price tag emerges

Sources can reveal, though, that the chase is not limited to England.

Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting CP are both tracking the Poland U19 international closely, with sources in Lisbon indicating that initial discussions about a potential January or summer move have already taken place.

Both clubs see Przyborek as a long-term investment who could be gradually introduced to first-team football before being flipped for significant profit, a model they have executed successfully in recent years.

Pogoń Szczecin are under no immediate pressure to sell and are determined to secure a club-record fee – believed to be in excess of €10 million plus substantial add-ons – for their academy graduate.

With his contract running until 2027, the Ekstraklasa side hold a strong negotiating position.

For now, Przyborek remains focused on his development in Poland, but a Premier League or Primeira Liga switch appears increasingly likely in 2026 as things stand.

