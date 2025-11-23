Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, though they face competition from Chelsea and Barcelona as the race for his signature ramps up.

The once-capped Brazilian international’s fantastic performance against Liverpool on Saturday has put him in the spotlight, after he scored in Forest’s huge 3-0 win at Anfield.

Murillo also put in a superb defensive performance to help his side keep a clean sheet. Top clubs have tracked him for some time, and according to Caught Offside, Arsenal have ‘entered the race with serious intent’.

The report claims that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a ‘long-time admirer’ of Murillo. He is viewed as a player ‘who can make an instant impact and strengthen their backline depth alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes’, the report states.

However, Chelsea are also circling the Forest star. The Blues have been tracking Murillo since the summer, with Enzo Maresca ‘identifying him as a key defensive target.’

Barcelona are also in the race, as they reportedly view the 23-year-old as a ‘crucial long-term investment’ as they look to rebuild their aging defence.

Murillo is certainly one of the best young defenders in the Premier League. Forest want to keep him, but the report suggests that a bid in the region of £75m could force them into a reluctant sale.

Chelsea pose serious threat in Murillo race

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time Murillo has been linked with a move away from the City Ground. So far, Forest have stood firm on their big price tag and have managed to deter suitors.

It’s no shock that Arsenal are admirers of Murillo, but the suggestions that they could splash a huge sum on Murillo must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Arteta brought in two new centre-backs over the summer: Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie. The additions of the duo, along with formidable stars Saliba and Gabriel, give Arsenal excellent options in the position.

This makes an Arsenal move for Murillo unlikely, at least for now.

We understand that Chelsea are the more likely club to move for the Forest star.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week that Maresca has made reinforcing his defensive options a top priority.

TEAMtalk revealed that Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande is high on Chelsea’s shortlist, and they are poised to rival Crystal Palace for his signature in January.

However, Murillo is a player they have shown interest in before, so a move for him certainly can’t be ruled out.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are unlikely to be able to afford Murillo’s price tag without significant player sales.

Murillo is contracted at Forest until 2029, which puts Sean Dyche’s side in a strong negotiating position, so they won’t budge on their valuation.

Latest Arsenal news: Ben White exit / Man City battle

Meanwhile, Arsenal are seriously considering selling full-back Ben White in the January transfer window, according to multiple reports.

The Gunners reportedly need to sell stars as a result of their expensive summer and White is one of those Arteta is willing to part ways with.

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly preparing to battle Manchester City and Juventus for Spain U21 star Rodrigo Mendoza.

Arsenal plan to launch an ‘assault’ to bring the creative midfielder to north London, it has been claimed.

