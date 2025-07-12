All the ins and outs at Sunderland this summer

Sunderland mean business ahead of their long-awaited return to Premier League football, so here are all the changes they’ve made to their squad since their promotion.

Coming up via the play-offs, Sunderland secured top-flight status for the first time since 2016-17. They’ve wasted little time to strengthen their squad ever since, breaking their transfer record twice in succession already.

Here, you can find a recap of every first-team signing and sale Sunderland have overseen during the current transfer window.

Sunderland signings

Enzo Le Fee

From: Roma

Fee: £19.3m

Position: Midfielder

Age: 25

Sunderland’s first signing of the summer was sealed as soon as they won the Championship play-off final, even though it wasn’t announced until 10 days after their win over Sheffield United.

When Sunderland signed Le Fee from Roma in January on loan, part of the agreement was that they would be obligated to buy him if they won promotion.

Although Le Fee had an injury during his loan spell, he managed to make 18 appearances before sealing his permanent move.

The Frenchman, who worked with Regis Le Bris before at Lorient, signed a four-year contract after becoming Sunderland’s record signing – a title he didn’t hold for long…

Habib Diarra

From: Strasbourg

Fee: £30m

Position: Midfielder

Age: 21

Sunderland broke their transfer record for the second time since their Premier League return by winning the race for Diarra from Strasbourg, where he was captain.

The midfielder signed a five-year contract to come to the Premier League for the first time in his career after also catching the attention of fellow promoted side Leeds United.

“Everyone saw last season’s success and I guarantee that I’ll give everything for this team and fight for these colours in the Premier League,” he said at the time of his announcement. “I’m ready for this challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Noah Sadiki

From: Union Saint-Gilloise

Fee: £15m

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Sunderland spent their third eight-figure transfer fee of the summer on July 4 by buying Sadiki for £15m from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Mainly a midfielder, he has played in a range of positions throughout his blossoming career, committing the next five years to Sunderland.

“This is a huge Club, but what convinced me was speaking to the people,” he reasoned. “They spoke about the history, what they want to build, and their belief in the part that I can play.”

Reinildo Mandava

From: Atletico Madrid

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 31

The most experienced of Sunderland’s new recruits so far, Reinildo was a free agent after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired.

A former Ligue 1 champion with Lille, the left-back was with Atleti for three seasons and has now arrived in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Reinildo’s contract on Wearside will be valid for two years.

“It is a dream come true because it has always been my ambition to play in the Premier League – and I can’t wait to play for an historic club like Sunderland,” he enthused.

Chemsdine Talbi

From: Club Brugge

Fee: £18m

Position: Winger

Age: 20

Talbi has signed a five-year contract with Sunderland and is another player with no prior experience of English football.

Most recently with Club Brugge, where he gained Champions League experience, Talbi has been purchased for an initial £18m that could rise to £21.5m with add-ons.

“I made the decision because it’s a great project with a talented, exciting team full of young players – and that really motivated me,” the Morocco international hopeful explained.

Simon Adingra

From: Brighton

Fee: £21m

Position: Winger

Age: 23

Sunderland’s sixth signing of the summer is their first to have actually played in the Premier League before.

Adingra has arrived in the North East from Brighton, where he made 60 top-flight appearances over the past two seasons and scored eight league goals.

There are add-ons on top of the £21m Sunderland have spent to sign Adingra on a five-year contract.

“The club and the project are really exciting,” he declared. “I spoke with everyone and their interest in me made the decision easy – I wanted to be part of Sunderland’s future.”

Sunderland exits

Tom Watson

To: Brighton

Fee: £10m

Position: Winger

Age: 19

Sunderland academy graduate Watson made 20 Championship appearances last season and scored twice.

That was all before the play-offs, when Watson wrote his name into the history books by scoring the stoppage-time winner to send Sunderland back into the Premier League after a lengthy absence.

But by that point, he had already sealed a move away from the club, since Brighton confirmed they had an agreement in advance to sign him in April.

Once the transfer window opened, Watson was able to formally complete his move on a four-year contract.

Jobe Bellingham

To: Borussia Dortmund

Fee: £27m

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

The wait to see a Bellingham in the Premier League will go on after Jobe followed in the footsteps of his brother Jude by moving to Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

Jobe made 90 appearances across two seasons for Sunderland, scoring 11 goals, but has now become one of their biggest exports.

Dortmund signed him in time for him to make his debut at the Club World Cup, where he was also able to get his first goal for them.

The transfer fee Sunderland received for Bellingham, which could rise by another £4m approximately with add-ons, is believed to be the biggest ever going to a newly promoted Premier League club.

Jobe: ‘It’s time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in red and white. Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity, which we pulled through… pic.twitter.com/PqAxe8DMZG — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 10, 2025

Nathan Bishop

To: AFC Wimbledon

Fee: Undisclosed

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 25

After joining from Manchester United in 2023, Bishop only played once in the league for Sunderland.

Last season, he dropped into League One for loan spells with Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United, making five appearances for the former and 14 for the latter.

He will be playing in the third tier next season as well after a deal was agreed for him to join AFC Wimbledon on a three-year contract.

“I am delighted to be here and cannot wait to give everything to the people who built this place brick by brick,” said Bishop.

Sunderland loan exits

Adil Aouchiche

To: Aberdeen

Length: Season-long

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 22

Aouchiche spent the second half of last season on loan at Portsmouth and has now moved north of the border to join Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, who will have an option to make his stay permanent for £1.5m.

Otherwise, Sunderland still have Aouchiche on contract until 2028.