Pundit Alan Shearer has detailed the “fragility and weakness” of the Tottenham side, explaining why Roberto De Zerbi is to blame for their shortfalls.

Spurs had a good chance to open up a gap on the Premier League relegation places on Saturday. Already a point ahead of opponents Aston Villa, victory would have put Tottenham four points above them.

But the Villans, who were yet to win a game, went 3-0 ahead, and ended up winning the game 3-2.

That leaves Tottenham 19th in the table, with Villa having leapfrogged them, and pressure is ramping up on manager De Zerbi in north London, amid whisperings of a sacking.

Shearer has not gone quite that far, but is adamant that the Italian is at fault for the club’s current shortfalls.

He explained on Match of the Day: “He’s signed six of those players who started today. There’s definitely a fragility and weakness about them. In the last 48 games, when they’ve gone behind, they’ve failed to win any of them.

“That tells you what and who they are at this moment in time and it’s his job to change that. That looks very difficult. It’s incredible. He’s signed six of the ones who started today, so it’s up to him to change it.”

READ MORE: Outstanding Prem boss reaches decision on replacing De Zerbi at Tottenham despite Romano admission

Roberto De Zerbi sack latest

While there are whisperings of a sacking, insider Fabrizio Romano has suggested De Zerbi will be given more time at Tottenham.

He said: “Tottenham decided to back Roberto De Zerbi in the summer by trusting his ideas.

“Obviously everything was not possible, but it was still a very ambitious market, a very expensive market.

“When I say not everything, for example, Cody Gakpo, top target, but was no longer available.

“And then more things they wanted to do, but it’s normal. At no club do they complete the perfect market. But still, big investments and top players signed.

“So, the message from Tottenham, as of today, remains a message of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi

“So at the moment I don’t have any indication of Tottenham exploring different ways.

“I’m told that Tottenham still believe in the manager. I’m told Tottenham knew it was going to take time.

“It’s not a switch you make from 17th in the league, saving from relegation in the final game of the season, to Champions League spots just because you spend big money.

“Tottenham knew it was going to be a process and it can not always be fast.

“Obviously, they all, including De Zerbi, had different expectations. The club, the coach, everyone had different expectations, not two points from five games.

“But at the same time they maintain confidence in the process.”