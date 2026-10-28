Tottenham targeting exciting LaLiga full-back to replace Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs tracking Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman, with TEAMtalk understanding that Spurs have been particularly impressed by the American’s progress in Spain.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young full-backs, attracting growing interest as Tottenham assess their options at right-back amid uncertainty over Pedro Porro’s long-term future.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Barcelona and Real Madrid are hugely keen on bringing Porro back to Spain in 2027, with the Tottenham star understood to be receptive to a return to his homeland.

That prospect has prompted Spurs to assess potential replacements across Europe, and Freeman is among those who have caught the club’s attention.

However, Tottenham are far from alone in monitoring the Villarreal defender.

We can confirm that Manchester United scouts have checked on Freeman in recent weeks, while representatives of BlueCo, the ownership group behind Chelsea, and Manchester City’s parent organisation, City Football Group, have also been keeping tabs on his development.

Freeman’s rise has been remarkable. He moved to Spain from Orlando City in January and quickly made an impression in LaLiga, with his performances helping him earn his first senior call-up to the United States national team in March.

His excellent form continued throughout the year, culminating in a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup squad. Freeman featured in all five of the United States’ matches at the tournament and further enhanced his reputation by scoring in the victory over Australia.

The defender has since returned to Villarreal and continued to impress, with scouts from a number of clubs flocking to watch him in action.

READ NEXT – Chelsea and Man City joined by Tottenham in race for red-hot German striker – Exclusive

Tottenham identify Freeman as potential Porro replacement

Freeman’s attacking qualities, athleticism and ability to perform at the highest level have made him an increasingly attractive prospect for clubs looking to strengthen at right-back.

His progress has also placed Villarreal in a strong position, with the defender tied to the Spanish club until 2032.

Freeman signed a six-year contract when he arrived from Orlando City, giving Villarreal significant protection against interest from elsewhere.

Nevertheless, his rapid development means the Yellow Submarines could face a battle to keep hold of him, with the possibility of approaches emerging as early as the January transfer window.

For Tottenham, Freeman represents a potential long-term solution should Porro eventually depart. The Spanish international remains a key figure, but the interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid means Spurs are taking steps to ensure they have alternatives in place.

Freeman, the son of Super Bowl winner Antonio Freeman, has enjoyed a breakthrough year in European football.

His rise from Orlando City to becoming a World Cup performer and an increasingly sought-after LaLiga defender has put him firmly on the radar of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

READ MORE – Tottenham eye Brazil international as next No.1 amid £84m price tag update