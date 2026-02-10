Antonio Rudiger is open to a return to England this summer, with intermediaries already sounding out Premier League clubs about a potential deal for the Real Madrid defender, and TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are among his potential suitors.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season and, as yet, Real Madrid have not offered fresh terms. Rudiger, who turns 33 in March, is now weighing up his options, and his camp has begun exploring interest across Europe.

We can confirm that talks have been held with clubs in England to gauge the level of appetite for bringing him back to the Premier League – a division where he previously excelled during his spell at Chelsea.

Sources close to the situation insist Rudiger would be prepared to accept a significantly lower salary than his current Madrid deal if it meant securing a move back to England.

Intermediaries have already made Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United aware that the defender could be open to returning to London, with the trio informed of the conditions required to complete a free‑transfer move.

Former club Chelsea have also been contacted, but signing a veteran player over 30 is not something that BlueCo are embracing at this point in their project.

But as for Spurs, Palace, and West Ham, they have been gifted a potential opportunity to bring the experienced Rudiger back to the Premier League, and he has shown this season that he can still contribute at the highest level.

Rudiger open to Prem return – but Saudi are circling

Rudiger missed the start of the current season due to a thigh injury, but since returning to action in November he has been a regular fixture in the side, re‑establishing himself as a dependable option at the heart of Real Madrid’s defence.

His form has him firmly on course to be part of Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad for this summer’s World Cup, adding further weight to the idea that he wants his club future resolved early.

While the Saudi Pro League remains the most financially powerful suitor and is still viewed as the most likely destination, the opportunity to sign a defender of Rudiger’s pedigree on a free transfer has ensured Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on developments.

Further discussions are expected in the coming weeks as the summer window approaches, with Rudiger open to all possibilities – including a high‑profile return to English football.

With his deal expiring at the season’s end, non-Spanish sides are able to formally open talks with Rudiger over a pre-contract agreement, which would see him join on a free transfer.

Tottenham, Palace or West Ham could therefore try and get ahead of the competition by opening negotiations now, if they decide Rudiger is a player they want for next term.

