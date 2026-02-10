Man Utd urged not to make ‘most idiotic’ transfer decision in INEOS history tantamount to ‘professional malpractice’

A heavily rumoured Manchester United transfer throughout the season would be quite literally the WORST move the Red Devils could make, according to a report.

Man Utd have made more than their fair share of transfer blunders in recent times, and INEOS haven’t been exempt. Dropping £72m (add-ons included) on Rasmus Hojlund after one okay season in an inferior league produced the exact type of result you’d expect – he flopped.

Mercifully, those types of mistakes have proven rarer in more recent times, especially after INEOS made a concerted effort to sign players with Premier League experience last summer.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are prime examples of that strategy paying off, and the fact United’s midfield shortlist comprises Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali – all of whom play in the EPL – shows INEOS have learned their lesson.

However, all the good work INEOS are now doing could come crashing down if they make the mistake of all mistakes by allowing Bruno Fernandes to leave.

It’s always a touchy subject when discussing how long a club icon should remain in situ when they’re the wrong side of 30.

Indeed, you only have to look at Liverpool and the rapidly-declining Mohamed Salah to see how quickly a situation can change.

Fernandes made headlines earlier this season when revealing in a bombshell interview to Portuguese media that Man Utd tried to sell the player to Saudi Arabia last summer. The playmaker, 31, refused to leave.

Fabrizio Romano has gone on record to state Bruno leaving in the summer and after the World Cup is a distinct possibility.

What’s more, there is a release clause in his contract worth £57m that clubs outside of the Premier League can activate at any time.

But with Fernandes back to his best in the No 10 position under Michael Carrick, leading the team by example on the field, and producing a player of the year calibre season, The Daily Mail are adamant selling Fernandes would be a blunder of epic proportions.

Their reporter, Nathan Salt, explained: ‘To be blunt, selling Fernandes would not just be professional malpractice, it would be the worst decision INEOS have ever made since walking through the doors at United. It simply cannot be allowed to happen under any circumstance.

‘United sources made the noises you would expect after that blockbuster Fernandes interview, which had been filmed in November.

‘We have no interest in selling him, they said. He’s a big part of our future, they added. Par for the course but the repercussions of Fernandes’ words are still lingering as the club hurtle towards another summer where his future will again be front and centre of the agenda.

‘Who wanted him gone? Jason Wilcox or Omar Berrada? Sir Jim Ratcliffe? And why? Who in their right mind felt comfortable enough to wave goodbye to not just the captain but also the best midfielder in the Premier League?…

INEOS sent strongest of warnings over Bruno Fernandes sale

‘Privately agents were being told that United would have a windfall of money to play with as the expectation of Fernandes’ exit loomed large last summer. The money men had rationalised that it would not have been the worst thing should the 31-year-old, who has a contract until 2027 with the option of a further year, depart.’

Salt added: ‘At training he’s a model of consistency and takes it upon himself to help and nurture academy players that are in the session. The likes of Jack Moorhouse, Harry Amass and Shea Lacey have all benefitted immensely from his day-to-day wisdom.

‘Even when he recently suffered an injury – a word so alien to him he may need reminding of its definition – Fernandes was present at each training session, even if only on a watching brief.’

He continued: ‘There are special players in the Premier League and Man City’s Rayan Cherki is chief among them; a magician with the ball at his feet. Twice this season Cherki has created five or more chances in a league game. Now guess how many times Fernandes has created five or more chances in a game? Eight. Truly in a league of his own.’

The Mail man wrapped up his assessment with yet more strong warnings to INEOS.

‘The idea that £100million – or less if reports of a release clause are to be believed – is enough to replace the genius, the leadership and the production of Fernandes is laughable. Replace by committee, potentially, but it’s a monumental gamble if INEOS decide to do it,’ wrote Salt.

‘INEOS have made lots of expensive mistakes since taking the reins at United, from appointing and then dismissing Dan Ashworth, sticking with and backing Erik ten Hag and then dismissing him, and appointing and ultimately firing Ruben Amorim, but allowing Fernandes to walk out the door would be the most idiotic and egregious of the lot.’

