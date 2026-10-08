Arne Slot stance on replacing Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham emerges amid Man Utd claim

Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot will not take charge of Manchester United, but the Dutchman could be tempted to replace Roberto De Zerbi as the Tottenham Hotspur boss, according to a report.

Man Utd and Tottenham will lock horns with each other at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both Man Utd and Tottenham are expected to challenge for the Premier League top four this season, but neither side have done particularly well so far.

Michael Carrick’s Man Utd are 12th in the Premier League table with five points from five matches.

As for Tottenham, De Zerbi’s side are currently at the foot of the table with two points from five games.

Both Carrick and De Zerbi have come under pressure, as Man Utd and Tottenham need to go on a run of positive results after the international break.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are not planning to sack Carrick as the manager anytime soon.

Tottenham are also planning to stick with De Zerbi as their manager.

However, if results continue to be bad, then there will be major decisions to be made.

According to ESPN, former Liverpool manager Slot will not take charge of Man Utd even if that job becomes available.

Slot, who was sacked as the Liverpool boss at the end of last season, could take charge of Tottenham, according to the report from Tor-Kristian Karlsen, a former AS Monaco and Maccabi Haifa sporting director who now works as a columnist for ESPN.

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Arne Slot stance on Tottenham and Man Utd managerial roles

Karlsen wrote: “Despite an underwhelming second season at Liverpool, after he won the Premier League in his first, a move to Manchester United is off the table, given the teams’ rivalry.

“However, sources told ESPN that Slot was a serious contender for the Spurs job previously, before they settled on Ange Postecoglou in 2023, and under an entirely different regime it’s possible he could be tempted.

“The best version of Slot’s sides control possession, press aggressively and attack with pace.

“While there are certain similarities in how De Zerbi uses his centre backs and deep midfielders to build and evade pressure, certain tweaks when it comes to spacing and distances would have to be implemented.

“That could work at Spurs — with new signings Tonali and Mateus Fernandes capable of dividing those responsibilities from deep – while the No. 10 role further forward, in which Dominik Szoboszlai prospered during Slot’s first season at Anfield is crucial and would have to be weighed up between James Maddison, Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski.

“The key here is to find the balance between creativity, movement in the attacking box, and off-ball work.

“Best fit: Tottenham. While not yet evident in terms of results, there’s enough depth, quality, energy and pace in the Spurs squad for Slot to build on his game model.”

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