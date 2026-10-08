Arsenal: Fabrizio Romano confirms deal as world class star hits jackpot – ‘100% confirmed’

A world class midfielder has decided to put pen to paper at Arsenal, and a report has revealed the weekly wages he’s projected to earn.

Arsenal are the dominant force in English football right now, and with the vast bulk of their best players in their mid-late twenties, it’s a team that could stay together and rule for the rest of the decade and beyond.

One of the challenges the Gunners will face is keeping the world class players already at the club in situ for the long haul.

Massive salaries must be committed to in contract renewals, though in the case of Declan Rice, he may well be priceless.

The 27-year-old is arguably the No 1 midfielder in the Premier League right now, and over the past 24 hours, the BBC claimed an agreement on a new and improved deal was close to being struck.

Rice’s existing terms are due to expire in the summer of 2028. Arsenal opened talks with Rice and his camp back in March, and per the BBC, he’s in line to earn a sizeable pay increase if re-signing.

They stated his £240,000-a-week wages will be bumped up to £350,000-a-week, which would bring him in line with the club’s top earner right now, Bukayo Saka.

And per a fresh update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Rice has already made up his mind and he will sign a new deal at Arsenal.

Declan Rice decides to sign new Arsenal contract – Fabrizio Romano

Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Arsenal are closing in on new deal for Declan Rice after Mikel Arteta, plan 100% confirmed.

‘Rice has already decided to stay and sign soon with final details of new deal now being discussed.

‘#AFC confident to close it soon, as @SamiMokbel_BBC reports.’

As mentioned, manager Arteta has just signed a new contract of his own, with that deal announced on Wednesday.

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After Arteta and Rice, TEAMtalk understands captain Martin Odegaard and right-back Jurrien Timber will be next to sign on the dotted line.

Arsenal’s wage bill will soar over the coming months and years, though if the trade-off is they win Premier League after Premier League, it’s a financial commitment well worth making.