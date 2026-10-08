JJ Gabriel makes transfer choice clear as Man Utd rebel makes ‘exorbitant’ eye-watering salary demand

Wantaway Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel has decided he will move overseas with his family employing a super-agent to help him pick from four potential destinations, and with a trusted reporter now revealing the teenager is demanding the sort of wages that would blow any 16-year-old’s mind.

It has been confirmed over the last three weeks that Gabriel has informed the Red Devils that he wants to move on from Old Trafford and take his talents elsewhere – news which, to regular readers of TEAMtalk, will have come as no surprise given we told you that was a strong possibility way back on August 13.

With the player, who only turned 16 on Tuesday of this week, touted as one of the best talents of his generation and already having been handed the nickname ‘Kid Messi’, the loss of Gabriel will certainly have hit United hard.

Worryingly, Michael Carrick had seen the player fit for inclusion in not just first-team training, but there were also plans by the club – which were very quickly shelved – to hand include him in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup third-round clash at home to Brighton, which resulted in a 3-2 win for the Seagulls.

But with the teenager determined to quit, and despite United looking into legal avenues to block his exit, Gabriel and his family are resolute in their belief that the teenager will leave Old Trafford, and as sources have consistently revealed, a move oveseas now looks the likely outcome.

Per our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, Gabriel and his family have now appointed super-agent Ali Barat to handle the player’s affairs.

And we understand that the 16-year-old – who holds both Irish and Cypriot passports that clear the pathway for a move overseas – will now pick from four teams, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich all fighting it out for his services.

We understand that Barat’s agenda will be to find the team that presents the best career path and first-team opportunities to his newly acquired client.

But, according to Sky Germany’s well-connected Florian Plettenberg, the teenager and his family are also seeking an eye-watering financial package to boot…

GO DEEPER: SEVEN major questions raised over JJ Gabriel transfer overseas as Man Utd exit doubts emerge

JJ Gabriel seeking a huge seven-figure salary – Plettenberg

In a post on X from Eurofoot, that stated: ‘JJ Gabriel (16) has very, very high financial demands. The request is a 7-figure salary, at least €1m a year,’ Plettenberg replied: ‘The figure (salary) is significantly higher.’

He later went on to explain more in a post of his own, adding on that the teenager and his representatives are seeking an “exorbitant” signing-on fee in addition to his wages.

Explaining more on Sky Germany’s YouTube channel, Plettenberg added: “Gabriel is currently in the process of getting his Cypriot passport, not an Irish one. It should be finalised in the next few days. He would then formally complete his move in January.

“Agent Ali Barat was in Munich on 5 May this year for talks with Bayern. There were fresh talks on Monday.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern are the main contenders to sign him, PSG lurking in the background.

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“Bayern are sceptical about their chances because of his ‘XXL’ financial demands – his salary would be over €1m plus an ‘exorbitant’ signing-on fee.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid would be willing to pay him millions.

“If he were to choose Bayern, they would immediately integrate him into the first team. JJ has already rejected Leipzig and Leverkusen.”

Wages are over €1m a year, which would earn the teenager a base salary of at least £160,000 a week – an eye-watering package for a player yet to make his senior debut and for a player who has only this week just turned 16.