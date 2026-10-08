One MAJOR issue holding up new Bruno Fernandes contract at Man Utd as surprise clause emerges – Exclusive

Manchester United contract talks with Bruno Fernandes are ongoing but a new agreement is not believed to be imminent, as a key issue continues to hold things up and a surprise new clause is even being discussed, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Fernandes is already one of United’s highest-paid players and was the club’s top earner last season before the return of Marcus Rashford this summer.

The Portugal superstar currently has less than 12 months remaining on his existing contract, although United hold an option that would allow them to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028 without agreeing a new deal.

Birthday boy Fernandes is 33 on Thursday, and as things stand, United can keep him under contract until shortly before his 35th birthday.

However, we understand the club are prepared to offer him more security beyond that point as part of a new agreement, with a deal potentially running until 2029 and an option for a further year.

The issue is how long United are prepared to commit to Fernandes, with talks ongoing over whether the deal could be extended further.

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New Fernandes clause in the works at Man Utd

One possibility being discussed is a longer-term agreement that could include an appearance-based clause, with the length of the contract potentially increasing automatically depending on Fernandes’s involvement.

Meanwhile, we understand suggestions that Rashford’s salary is having any bearing on Fernandes’s future have been described as ‘nonsensical’ at this point.

United’s hierarchy remain determined to keep Fernandes and there is no suggestion that the club are considering parting company with their captain.

However, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed, there is a consideration within the club over how long Fernandes can continue performing at the very highest level.

Age is therefore an important factor in the negotiations, particularly given the enormous financial commitment that comes with a long-term contract for a player in his thirties.

The situation involving Mohamed Salah is also something major European clubs inevitably take into account when assessing such decisions, with Liverpool’s forward having experienced a significant drop-off after signing his huge new contract at Anfield.

United do not want to find themselves locked into a long-term financial commitment if Fernandes’s level begins to decline significantly during the latter stages of his career.

Sources insist, however, that there is no question of United wanting to move Fernandes on.

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Instead, the club are attempting to find an agreement that rewards one of their most important players while also protecting themselves over the latter years of the contract.

Fernandes remains central to United’s plans and negotiations are continuing.