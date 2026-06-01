Tottenham want to sign £60.5m French winger for Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur are making waves with their interest in one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young talents, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the north London club have identified Jean-Matteo Bahoya as a potential offensive priority, as Eintracht Frankfurt’s stance on selling him becomes clear.

The 21-year-old French winger, who joined Frankfurt from Angers in January 2024, has impressed with his blistering pace, sharp dribbling, and ability to unlock defences.

A France U-21 international, Bahoya embodies the dynamic, attacking profile that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is keen to build around at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bahoya’s performances in the Bundesliga and Europe have not gone unnoticed, with the youngster attracting interest from several Premier League rivals and top clubs across the continent.

Frankfurt, however, are in a strong negotiating position.

Bahoya’s contract runs until 2029, and the German side are understood to value their young star at around €70milion (£60.5m, $81.4m).

The Bundesliga club have no desire to part with Bahoya on the cheap, especially after investing in his development.

Previous interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, only adds to his market appeal and Frankfurt’s position.

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Why Tottenham want Jean-Matteo Bahoya – sources

For Spurs, signing Bahoya would represent a significant statement of intent.

Following a challenging season, Tottenham are looking to refresh their forward line with youthful energy and technical quality – it will be a very busy summer transfer window for them.

Bahoya is capable of operating on either side or as an attacking midfielder, which would offer De Zerbi valuable options in his fluid system.

Yet the deal is far from straightforward.

Competition is fierce, and Frankfurt’s firm stance means any pursuit could turn into a protracted battle.

Whether Tottenham can convince both the player and his club remains to be seen, but the interest marks Bahoya as one of the most intriguing names in this summer’s transfer market.

Spurs fans will be watching closely to see if this ambitious pursuit materialises into a marquee signing.

Bahoya is seen as a top talent, and Spurs need to have a very good window to avoid another poor season next term.

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