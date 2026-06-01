Manchester United are on the verge of making Atalanta star Ederson their first summer signing and are determined to follow that up with a deal for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, per reports.

TEAMtalk has long reported how Man Utd are keen to bring in at least two new midfielders this summer as they prepare for life without Casemiro, and potentially Manuel Ugarte, too.

We revealed last week that the Red Devils had made ‘major progress’ in talks with Atalanta over signing Ederson. The player has agreed terms with Michael Carrick’s side, and a fee in the region of £38million is expected to be finalised imminently.

According to Caught Offside, Man Utd are now putting their focus on sealing a deal for Fernandes, who looks set to leave West Ham following their relegation.

The report claims they have ‘accelerated talks’ with the 21-year-old’s representatives, and he is ‘attracted by the opportunity to play Champions League football.’

We reported earlier this month that Man Utd had launched a fresh enquiry for Fernandes, and how the Hammers value Fernandes at £80million, but relegation could force them into accepting less.

Caught Offside suggest that Fernandes could actually be signed for lower than €50million (£43.2m / $58.2m) – which would be a bargain for a player of his quality and potential.

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Man Utd have ace card in Fernandes race

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Fernandes, who was arguably West Ham’s standout performer in a dismal 2025/26 campaign for the club.

Paris Saint-Germain have registered interest too and made contact with his representatives, while Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation.

However, as we have reported, the Hammers maestro is understood to idolise Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, raising the exciting possibility of the pair linking up in midfield in the future.

They also have a strong relationship off the pitch.

However, Fernandes isn’t the only midfield target under consideration by Man Utd as they look to bring in a second new midfielder after Ederson.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has long been considered their top target. Man City are the big favourites to sign the England international, but INEOS could make a last-minute play to try and hijack the deal.

Sandro Tonali has big admirers at Old Trafford, too, and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has outlined a scenario where the Italian international could make a big-money switch to the Red Devils this summer.

But Fernandes is certainly a player to keep a very close eye on, with a West Ham departure looking almost inevitable.

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