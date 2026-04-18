Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has revealed what it would take for him to leave the club, with relegation not the most prevailing factor.

Spurs pulled off a coup by luring De Zerbi back into management to help with their fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League, though they did have to move heaven and earth to get the former Marseille boss on board.

It has been reported for months that De Zerbi was Tottenham’s dream replacement for Igor Tudor, but it was initially assumed that he would wait until the summer before returning to management following his exit from Marseille earlier this year.

De Zerbi did reject Spurs last month, but he was tempted to make a U-turn after being offered eye-watering terms by the struggling Premier League side, who certainly had their pants pulled down in negotiations.

The Italian boss has publicly refuted claims that he will leave Spurs if they are relegated to the Championship, but he has now conceded that another factor could lead him to depart the club.

“The problem is not the league,” De Zerbi responded to reporters when asked directly whether he would remain at Spurs regardless of what league they are in next season.

“The problem is to keep the relationship with the board and to have the same ideas in the project.”

And when pushed to clarify that having a strong relationship with the Spurs hierarchy and being aligned on ambitions, instead of their league situation, is the key factor regarding his future, De Zerbi responded: “Yes. Everyone on the same page”.

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Spurs ‘agreed’ deal could collapse, with three exits ‘inevitable’…

And despite currently being in a relegation battle, Spurs are also active in the transfer market.

In recent days, Spurs have moved to the front of the queue in the race to sign Liverpool veteran Andy Robertson on a free transfer, and they could even pull off a double raid if they stay up.

And their second summer signing could be Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi after we revealed an ‘agreement’ between the two sides over a free transfer, though this could collapse on two conditions.

Should this deal go through, Spurs’ third summer addition could be a Leeds United star as they work on a left-field signing.

Also, regardless of whether Spurs avoid relegation, there will inevitably be plenty of outgoings this summer.

We have reported that Spurs have identified three players who are ‘untouchable’ in this summer’s window, while exits for three other stars are considered ‘inevitable’.

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