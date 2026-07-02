Tottenham Hotspur are willing to go big to bring Eli Junior Kroupi to the club this summer after booking a medical for Sandro Tonali, according to a reliable report, as TEAMtalk reveals Bournemouth’s stance on selling the French forward.

After finishing 17th in the Premier League table last season for the second year in a row, Tottenham have gone into overdrive regarding making signings in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have already announced the signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka and Jan Paul van Hecke.

While Robertson, Senesi and Dubravka have joined the north London club on free transfers, Tottenham paid £52m to Brighton and Hove Albion for Van Hecke.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham have a £85million deal in place with West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes.

The Portugal international midfielder was the north London club’s record signing until it emerged on Wednesday that Tottenham have struck a deal with Newcastle for Tonali.

Sources have told us that Tottenham will pay Newcastle £92.5m upfront for Tonali, with a further £7.5m in add-ons.

The £100m package would make Tonali the most expensive player in Tottenham’s history.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tonali will undergo a medical with Tottenham on Thursday.

Romano posted on X at 6:51am on July 2: “Understand Sandro Tonali will be in London today with agents and family to undergo medical at Tottenham.”

Spurs owners, ENIC, though, are not stopping there, with The Independent reporting that the Premier League club are now ready to go big for Eli Junior Kroupi.

Bournemouth want at least £80m for the French forward, and Tottenham are said to be willing to pay it, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.

The report has stated: ‘Spurs want a left forward, in particular, with Kroupi heading the list, though fierce competition awaits.

‘The Bournemouth star is wanted by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain and the south-coast club want a figure north of £80m to part ways with the 20-year-old.

‘But Spurs are nevertheless willing to spend big once again in a bid to avoid a repeat of the last two seasons, which have seen them flirt with relegation, despite winning the Europa League.’

A fee of £80m would make Kroupi Bournemouth’s most expensive departure.

At the moment, Antoine Semenyo holds that record for Bournemouth, with Man City having paid £65m for him in the January transfer window.

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Bournemouth want Eli Junior Kroupi to stay

TEAMtalk can confirm PSG’s interest in Kroupi, with Bailey reporting that the French giants view the Bournemouth forward as a replacement for Goncalo Ramos, who is leaving for AC Milan.

Sources have told us that Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid, too, are interested in Kroupi.

Manchester United also admire the 20-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in 35 appearances for Bournemouth so far in his career.

However, we understand that Bournemouth have no plan whatsoever to sell the French forward in the summer transfer window.

In fact, sources have told us that the Cherries are hopeful of reaching a new contract with the France Under-21 international forward.

Bournemouth are under no financial pressure to sell Kroupi, who does not have a release clause in his contract.

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