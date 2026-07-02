Leeds’ Zion Suzuki dream skyrockets as second source claims agreement has been reached

Leeds United’s hopes of signing Zion Suzuki have gathered further pace with reports in Japan now claiming an agreement has been reached over a deal, though fresh speculation on the future of Karl Darlow has revealed a new Premier League side now in the running for his signature.

After an excellent first season back in the Premier League, Leeds United are now looking at making between four to six signings to take their squad to the next level this summer.

And with a new goalkeeper very much among their top targets, the Whites have been very strongly linked with a move for Parma star Suzuki in recent days.

Indeed, news of Leeds’ interest in Suzuki was exclusively revealed by our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on June 19, when he revealed the Whites were competing with Aston Villa for his services.

In recent days, a number of journalists in Italy have fueled claims that an agreement to bring Suzuki – who impressed greatly for Japan at the World Cup finals, particularly in their last 32 clash against Brazil when he made eight saves – to Leeds are gathering pace.

Led by Gianluigi Longari, who works for La TV Dello Sport, who claimed: ‘Leeds is trying to close the deal for Zion Suzuki.

‘The competition is fierce for the Japanese goalkeeper, but #LUFC doesn’t want to squander the advantage they’ve built up and is willing to go beyond 30M with the bonuses demanded by Parma.

‘Other clubs are keeping tabs on the situation, with Leeds currently in the lead.’

A €30million (£26m) deal for Suzuki would break Leeds’ transfer record for a keeper, which is currently the €16m spent on Lucas Perri last summer.

Respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla added: ‘Suzuki has been at the top of the Leeds list for days and days, as anticipated by Longari.

‘It’s only natural that the arrival of [Giovanni] Daffara [at Parma] has been scheduled to give the starting spot to the former Juventus player. A very important day on both fronts after what was revealed.’

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Two outlets claim Leeds have reached Zion Suzuki agreement

Taking that interest to the next level, KrrishFT, who has 63k followers on X/Twitter and claims to have ‘sources and connections’ inside the game, reports that Leeds have ‘reached an agreement with Suzuki’s camp’ over a five-year contract.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the shot-stopper, but Daniel Farke’s side are ‘pushing to get the deal done’ and have an ‘official bid ready’.

Suzuki is ‘ready to move to the Premier League’ after being promised the No 1 spot by Leeds chiefs.

Perhaps more significantly, Japanese outlet Football Seki also claims Leeds have reached an agreement with Suzuki, though they claim it is on a contract to 2030. However, the outlet says a deal has been agreed, and Suzuki will play alongside Japan international teammate Ao Tanaka at Elland Road.

Having saved 70.6% of the shots he faced at the World Cup, it’s easy to see why the 23-year-old is in such high demand, with his performances for Japan only underlining the enormous potential he has shown since moving to Parma in 2024.

However, it’s important to note that claims of an agreement with Leeds are all generating overseas, with none of the mainstream publications or sources in the UK confirming any such agreement has been reached.

At the time of writing, our sources have also been unable to verify that a deal to take Suzuki to Leeds has been struck, suffice from our earlier information that confirmed he is a player of interest to the club.

Sky Sports reporter Zinny Boswell has also dismissed reports that Leeds are advancing in their pursuit of Suzuki, though has also confirmed he’s a target.

Writing on X on Tuesday evening, he posted: ‘Leeds United are interested in Zion Suzuki – but as it stands they’re not actively pursuing the 23yo, who is one of the GK options on their list.

‘#LUFC still waiting for a decision from Karl Darlow, whose contract expires at midnight, which is having an impact on plans.’

Darlow dilemma; Meslier’s Arsenal links

With regards to Darlow, Sky Sports now claims the Wales international has an offer on the table from Everton to move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium and to act as one of two understudies to Jordan Pickford.

However, while they say that offer, along with interest from Manchester United, TEAMtalk was told last week that it was expected that Darlow was leaning towards signing a new deal at Elland Road.

Whether the alleged pursuit of Suzuki has altered that stance remains to be seen, though the keeper is understood to be informed of the club’s intent on signing a new goalkeeper this summer.

Meanwhile, former Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier could make a shock move to Arsenal, with two sources now confirming the Gunners’ interest in the free agent Frenchman this summer.

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