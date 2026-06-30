Matheus Fernandes informed Manchester United he will be joining Tottenham Hotspur, with the midfielder making it clear that his decision was about far more than money, TEAMtalk understands.

The Portugal international held extensive discussions with both clubs over recent weeks, with Manchester United believing they remained firmly in the race thanks in part to sporting director Jason Wilcox’s long-standing relationship with the player.

However, sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Fernandes ultimately chose Tottenham because of his belief in Roberto De Zerbi’s vision for the club.

While Spurs’ financial package is understood to be superior to that offered by Man Utd, Fernandes’ camp have insisted the move was “not simply a case of joining the highest bidder.”

Instead, the midfielder was won over by De Zerbi’s plans, the direction of the project in north London and the opportunity to remain in the capital.

We revealed last week that Tottenham had made major progress in the race for Fernandes after accelerating talks with both his representatives and West Ham United.

Now those efforts have paid off. Sources have confirmed Spurs are set to pay around £85million for the 22-year-old, with an agreement between the clubs now close after Tottenham significantly increased their offer.

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Tottenham win race for Fernandes

Man Utd, sources have informed us, would have been prepared to move close to that valuation themselves. Indeed, West Ham made it clear they would have been willing to conclude a deal with either club.

In the end, though, the deciding factor proved to be the player himself. Fernandes informed United that his future lay at Tottenham, bringing an end to one of the summer’s most closely-fought transfer battles.

The decision represents a significant disappointment for United sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox was instrumental in bringing Fernandes to English football during his time at Southampton and has maintained an excellent relationship with both the player and his representatives.

That connection helped United stay firmly in contention throughout the negotiations, but it was ultimately not enough to persuade Fernandes to move to Old Trafford.

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De Zerbi factor real at Tottenham

Instead, De Zerbi’s growing influence at Tottenham proved decisive.

The Italian has enjoyed a remarkable impact since arriving in north London.

Having guided Spurs away from relegation danger when they appeared destined for the drop, he has quickly begun reshaping the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

His reputation has already helped convince experienced players including Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi to join on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke has also been persuaded to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fernandes now becomes the marquee addition of De Zerbi’s rebuild and one of the biggest signings in the club’s recent history.

But Tottenham are showing no signs of slowing down. We understand discussions over Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali are continuing, with Spurs remaining determined to land the Italy international.

The north London club have already presented Tonali with a contract that would make him the highest-paid player in Tottenham’s history and remain hopeful of agreeing a deal with Newcastle after preparing an offer worth around £100million.

With Fernandes now on the verge of completion, Spurs believe another blockbuster signing could soon follow.

For Tottenham, the capture of Fernandes sends another powerful message about the club’s ambitions under De Zerbi.