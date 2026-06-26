Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth on Tottenham Hotspur’s reported move for Marcus Rashford, while Manchester United face the “ultimate betrayal” amid shock suggestions the England star could sign for Liverpool.

Rashford will currently be focused on the World Cup, but his future also needs to be settled within the next few weeks/months.

The versatile forward is coming off an impressive loan stint at Barcelona, but they opted against activating their £26m buy option to sign him permanently.

The Spanish giants are reportedly holding out hope that the Red Devils will change their demands for Rashford, and we have reported that they remain confident of signing him for three reasons.

However, Barcelona’s dilly-dallying has opened the door for rivals to make a move for Rashford, and it has been reported that Tottenham are a contender to sign him.

Tottenham are making ambitious moves in this summer’s transfer window, and a recent report claimed the north London outfit are prepared to pay Rashford over £325,000 a week to sign him ahead of other clubs.

Romano has pointed out that three factors are ‘keeping this story alive’, but he is also insistent that a move to Tottenham for Rashford is not currently realistic.

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Romano explains Rashford’s situation as Man Utd warned over “ultimate betrayal”

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another situation that needs clarifying is Marcus Rashford because there have been many questions regarding reports linking him with Tottenham Hotspur.

“My understanding is that, as of today, there is nothing advanced, nothing close and nothing concrete between Marcus Rashford and Tottenham.

“Of course, Rashford’s future remains an open situation at Man Utd. The club still needs to decide whether he will stay or leave, what happens following his loan spell at Barcelona, and whether other clubs enter the race for his signature.

“There are several factors keeping this story alive, but despite the rumours, especially across social media, I am not aware of any serious negotiations between Tottenham and Marcus Rashford at this stage.

“If that changes, I will let you know immediately, but right now there is nothing realistic developing between the parties.”

Earlier this month, Liverpool were urged to make a shock move for Rashford and ex-United player Teddy Sheringham thinks this “ultimate betrayal” cannot be completely ruled out.

“Marcus Rashford to Liverpool would feel like the ultimate betrayal to Manchester United fans but what if Manchester United don’t want him?” Sheringham told ComeOn.

“Then as a player you’ve got to do what’s best for you.”

He added: “Manchester United should be in control of the Marcus Rashford situation, not Marcus Rashford. He is still a Manchester United player.

“That’s what happens when you sign these big, long contracts, and he was happy to sign it at the time to get more money. All of a sudden, he’s not happy and he wants to leave.”

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