Tottenham are gearing up for a serious pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, as sources confirm they are one of the frontrunners to sign the highly-rated German international, though Manchester United are also in the race.

Spurs are extremely keen on the 25-year-old, having taken a close look at him during Dortmund’s recent Champions League clash against them on Wednesday, and have scouted him for the last few months.

Nmecha started the match and played 67 minutes as Tottenham secured a 2-0 victory. He showcased his box-to-box dynamism and technical quality in midfield, putting in a good showing despite Dortmund being reduced to 10 men.

The performance appears to have impressed the Tottenham scouting team, aligning with their need for versatile, energetic midfield reinforcements under manager Thomas Frank.

Nmecha, a former Manchester City academy graduate who developed at Wolfsburg before joining Dortmund in 2023, has flourished in the Bundesliga.

His ability to drive forward, contribute goals from distance, and maintain composure under pressure has drawn comparisons to players with Premier League pedigree. With 13 goals and eight assists in 98 appearances for Dortmund, he has established himself as a key figure in their setup.

However, a deal for Tottenham does faces significant hurdles. Dortmund value Nmecha highly, with sources suggesting they are unwilling to entertain offers below €60million (£52m / $70m).

Spurs face Man Utd competition for Dortmund star

Nmecha’s contract runs until 2028 with no release clause, giving the German club strong leverage. Sources indicate Dortmund have little desire to sell in the current January window, preferring to retain the player or negotiate a new deal to fend off suitors.

Interest is not limited to Spurs; Man Utd are also monitoring the situation, potentially setting up a summer bidding war.

For Tottenham, Nmecha represents an ideal profile to add depth and creativity to the engine room amid ongoing squad evolution. 4

While a mid-season move seems unlikely given Dortmund’s stance, Spurs’ proactive recruitment strategy ahead of the summer window is clear.

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham remain interested in Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, who they missed out on in the summer.

Newcastle are also admirers of the England international, who could leave Forest despite penning a new long-term contract with the club.

In other news, respected journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on Frank’s situation, confirming that he remains under ‘huge pressure and scrutiny.

However, Ornstein notes that the win over Dortmund is an ‘enormous’ one for Frank, and the Spurs hierarchy, including CEO Vinai Venkatesham, want to give him time to turn things around.

