David Ornstein insists Thomas Frank remains under intense pressure at Tottenham Hotspur and is far from clear of the sack despite the pleasing 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night and with a huge claim made over the north London club’s strategy over a successor.

The Dane has found his position at Tottenham coming under intense pressure in the wake of a dismal run of form that had seen the club pick up just three wins across 13 matches, prior to Tuesday night. Currently 14th in the table and nine points shy of the top four places, Frank is a long way off the high standards expected by Spurs this season.

Nonetheless, while Tuesday night’s victory, courtesy of goals from Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke, did ease the pressure, the 52-year-old is not out of the woods yet.

Indeed, our correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that while Spurs are considering their options, they were happy to stand by the manager in the short-term, though the club were considering replacements with regards a summer change of manager and with two immediate options slamming the door shut on taking charge mid-season.

Now Ornstein has revealed that, while the win does buy the manager some much-needed time, he is far from safe just yet and another strong result this weekend, away at Burnley, will be imperative for his survival.

Speaking on the Back Pages feature on Sky Sports News, Ornstein revealed how those in power at Spurs are desperate for Frank to succeed.

“There’s a huge amount of goodwill behind Thomas Frank, within the corridors of power at Tottenham, extending to the ownership and Chief Executive, Vinai Venkatesham, and they’re the ones who will make the decision on his future. It’s an absolutely enormous result for him tonight. Make no mistake about that.

“It was a much more positive atmosphere. And so let’s not get away from the fact that he remains under huge pressure and scrutiny, and performances results have fallen well below where Tottenham expect to be, their fans certainly, but they’re not planning for his exit.”

Next Tottenham manager: Big new name emerges as Ornstein makes claim

In terms of appointing a successor, Ornstein is adamant that the Tottenham board are yet to discuss would-be successors.

He added: “That’s why we’ve reported that there are no contingencies in place, even though, naturally, you’d be looking at coaches, because they want to go forward with Frank.

“He’s a thoroughly decent man who hasn’t deserved the level of abuse that’s come his way, certainly on social media, but it’s a results industry and tonight was a step in the right direction.”

Despite that, we understand the board has been doing their due diligence on would-be replacements, which is much the practice of any well-run club, and with future planning seen as essential to safeguarding their long-term prospects.

To that end, Fletcher exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Tottenham have placed Porto manager Francesco Farioli on their shortlist as they consider sacking Thomas Frank, though sources indicate they could face Premier League competition for his signature.

The 36-year-old Italian tactician, currently steering FC Porto through an incredible Primeira Liga campaign, is emerging as a hot commodity on the managerial market off the back of a win percentage record which currently exceeds 86% during his time at the helm.

The North London side have also been linked with former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez,amid claims they have sounded out the legendary figure about becoming their next boss.

He has been controversially been left out of Spurs’ Champions League squad by Frank – and his relationship with the club is now at ‘breaking point’, per sources.

Tel’s mood will not have been helped by the man who effectively replaced him in the squad, Solanke, scoring Spurs’ second goal on the night on Tuesday, as BVB were put to the sword.

