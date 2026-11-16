Media love ‘constant threat’ Kroupi after maiden France goal amid Arsenal, Tottenham battle

Media has responded positively to Arsenal and Tottenham target Eli Junior Kroupi after he scored a maiden France goal in his first camp with the senior side.

Kroupi was named in his first France squad for games against Italy and Turkey. The Bournemouth forward played only 13 minutes in the 3-1 loss to the former, before coming off the bench for 27 minutes in the second game.

He made a fast impression to his senior international career, netting his maiden goal in the 80th minute, after coming on in the 63rd, as he swept the ball under Berke Ozer in the Turkey net.

Kroupi was handed a 7.4 FotMob rating, with all of his passes going on target and one chance created among the highlights of his performance.

The media shared in the praise for Kroupi, who was handed good ratings all round.

GOAL gave him an 8/10, writing: ‘Replaced [Bradley] Barcola in the 63rd minute and was a constant threat, firing two early efforts at goal before slotting in [Rayan] Cherki’s pass for his first France goal.’

Sports Dunia giving a 7.5/10 said: ‘Kroupi’s cameo was decisive and memorable. He had one big chance, and he absolutely buried it with a composed finish from the left of the box.

‘We noticed his movement before the goal, drifting off the shoulder at just the right moment. Earlier, his shot from a tight angle was blocked, showing his willingness to attack space.’

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Arsenal and Tottenham trying for Eli Junior Kroupi

Ahead of Kroupi’s injury which kept him sidelined at the beginning of this season, the Bournemouth forward had a lot of interest, and north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham are back on his tail after his resurgence.

TEAMtalk is aware that Spurs are preparing an ambitious move to beat their rivals to Kroupi’s signing.

To land their dream target for Roberto De Zerbi’s team, they’re considering using Wilson Odobert as a makeweight, with fellow young talents Mikey Moore and Luca Williams-Barnett also potentials to be used.

Tottenham recognise that in order to land Kroupi, they might have to make some sacrifices.

A number of other clubs are known to be interested in the Cherries man, though it’s believed Arsenal and Spurs are the two most hoping to go after him in January.

Bournemouth aren’t likely to sanction his exit that early, particularly as he’s hitting form again after injury, so negotiations are going to be tough.

Performances like the one for France will no doubt raise the price tag of a player already valued very highly by his club.