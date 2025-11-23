Man Utd in advanced talks to sign midfield ‘pitbull’ that will trigger Mainoo exit – report

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign a destructive midfielder from a Premier League rival, in a move that could see Kobbie Mainoo seal a January exit from Old Trafford.

There has been plenty of speculation about United revamping Ruben Amorim’s engine room over the next couple of windows, with a plethora of names linked with the Red Devils.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher recently revealed that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba are all in that transfer mix.

However, neither of that trio are mentioned in the latest reports on Man Utd January targets, with Wolves star Joao Gomes, nicknamed ‘The Pitbull’, said to be on his way to Old Trafford instead.

There has recently been speculation surrounding the 24-year-old’s future on late, with multiple clubs in the hunt for the Brazilian as Wolves’ struggles at the wrong end of the table continue.

United are one of those clubs holding an interest in the player and, according to Brazilian outlet Trivela, discussions between the Red Devils and Wolves have progressed in recent days and are at an advanced stage.

The report states that Gomes is expected to join up with Amorim’s side in the January window in a deal worth £44million (€50m / $57m).

Gomes has been one of Wolves’ strongest performers in a disappointing campaign for the club, making 15 appearances in all competitions and has turned out 104 times in total, scoring seven goals and adding four assists in that time.

Should the report be accurate, United would be getting a destructive defensive midfielder who is also strong technically. He would also cost considerably less than the other targets mentioned above.

Mainoo to Napoli gathers pace

If indeed United are able to snap up Gomes, or another top midfield target, it’s more likely that Kobbie Mainoo will be allowed to make his proposed switch to Napoli.

The England midfielder is desperate for regular football in the second half of the 2025/26 campaign to stand a chance of securing a return to the England squad for the World Cup next summer.

However, Mainoo has been made aware that he is in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes for a midfield role, and so far, the 20-year-old Englishman has not started a single Premier League game this season.

While TEAMtalk have previously revealed Amorim’s despite to keep Mainoo around, adding another central midfielder to the mix will only diminish his chances of any starting time further.

Ideally, United do not want to do any loan business, but upcoming meetings will dictate their true policy for January.

