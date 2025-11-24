Igor Biscan has backed Xabi Alonso to leave Real Madrid and take charge of Liverpool when Arne Slot departs from Anfield, as the stance of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) over the Dutchman’s future comes to light following the defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool’s miserable form shows no sign of stopping, as the defending Premier League champions suffered a 3-0 defeat to Forest at Anfield on Saturday. The result means that Liverpool are now in the bottom half of the Premier League table after 12 rounds of matches, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, who hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the North London derby on Sunday.

The defeat to Forest has once again raised questions about the future of Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season in charge in the 2024/25 campaign.

While Igor Biscan does not think that it is time yet for Liverpool to sack Arne Slot, the former Anfield star has backed his former Reds team-mate Xabi Alonso to eventually take the reins at the Merseyside club.

Xabi Alonso was appointed the Real Madrid manager at the end of last season, but there was strong speculation that Liverpool wanted the former Spain international midfielder – who guided Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 campaign – to replace Jurgen Klopp before they went for Slot.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Biscan as saying about Slot: “There is pressure, but for every manager at that level, there is always pressure. I don’t think his job is in question.

“Even if he doesn’t win the league, just by doing what he did last year, after what happened before he arrived and how difficult his job was, it was exceptional.

“Everybody was saying it would be extremely difficult for him to really continue what Jurgen Klopp had done before him.

“He is a quality manager, and he deserves a lot of credit and he needs time. There are so many new players, and you need time to make them work together. I’m really sure that they will start winning again very soon.”

Biscan added about Alonso: “Xabi Alonso as Liverpool manager? I think that’s always a possibility.

“If he keeps on doing what he’s doing, and to be successful and make a difference.

“Whenever you watch his teams, they are doing so well, they have a clear structure, and the quality is always there. Who wouldn’t want to have a manager like him?”

Are Liverpool planning to sack Arne Slot?

While many Liverpool fans are deeply worried about the current situation, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not planning to sack Slot in the immediate future.

An ITK, with almost 700,000 followers on X, has reported that FSG are ‘standing by’ Slot, who, though, has been given until the New Year to turn things around at Liverpool.

The information below has come from a trusted source within Liverpool ⬇️ ▪️Arne Slot has till New Years Currently, he’s got the full backing of the club owners, which is pretty significant. The owners are standing by him and are willing to give him until the new year to turn… pic.twitter.com/z4yxBcnPVU — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 22, 2025

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has noted that Liverpool are not in talks with any other manager and still backing Slot.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What happens with Arne Slot? Guys, at the moment I don’t have any sort of information on Liverpool owners deciding to take a decision imminently on Arne Slot. So Liverpool are not thinking about changing the manager now.

“Obviously, they, the owners, the club, they want to see different kind of results, they expect so much more from Arne Slot and his team.

“So for sure, Liverpool want to see something different from the manager and also the players, because this is not only Arne Slot.

“The players also have to take responsibility as Virgil van Dijk said, so it’s the players and the coach.

“Obviously, Arne Slot knows the situation is dangerous, it’s complicated now, but at the same time Slot can feel the backing and the support from the club.

“Liverpool are NOT in talks with any other manager or considering the possibility to fire the coach.

“That’s the situation as of today. Of course, results have to change, imminently, so in the Champions League and Premier League, especially in the Premier League, because Liverpool are really in a complicated situation. That’s the feeling as of today.”

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has also given his take on Slot’s future.

Neville told Sky Sports: “I thought Liverpool would experience what they are experiencing this season last year, after Klopp left.

“What Slot did was out of the ordinary. Liverpool expect to win titles, they don’t expect to lose six of seven in any season.

“He’s causing himself a problem.

“Slot is a brilliant manager with real class, but he’s got to reverse and do something different – maybe make some difficult decisions.

“He’s going to come under pressure, let’s not get too carried away with that. The players have to step up, or it will become a problem.”

