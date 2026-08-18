Another major Tottenham exit accelerates after Vicario officially completes Juventus switch

Having already offloaded a number of first-team stars in a major revamp of Roberto De Zerbi’s first-team squad this summer, another Tottenham Hotspur star looks increasingly likely to be heading for the exit door.

After confirmation of Guglielmo Vicario’s loan switch to Juventus, there are fresh reports that his international teammate Detsiny Udogie could also be on his way back to Serie A before the window shuts on September 1.

Roma are reportedly preparing an offer for the left-back, with Tottenham hoping to recoup around €30million from a permanent sale for Udogie – although that conflicts with the Italian side’s proposed loan with an option to buy structure.

It’s claimed that Udogie has already accepted the idea of a move to the Italian capital, after failing to play a minute of pre-season for De Zerbi, despite zero reports of any injury issues.

The potential exit comes as a surprise, especially after Djed Spence was offloaded to Inter Milan, having been utilised more as a left-back than he was on his natural right side last season.

If Udogie does move on, it will leave summer signing Andy Robertson as clear first-choice, with Ben Davies, who is more comfortable centrally these days, and Brazilian talent Souza as back-ups.

The fact that he has been nowhere to be seen in pre-season, however, suggests that there is every chance that Udogie joins the likes of Cristian Romero, Spence, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Luka Vuskovic, Will Lankshear, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine in leaving the north London club this summer.

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Vicario completes Juventus loan switch

Meanwhile, Guglielmo Vicario has completed his season-long loan move from Tottenham to Italian giants Juventus, the two clubs have announced.

There is an option to make the deal permanent for an £8.6m (€10.5m) fee, as per ESPN.

Vicario lost his No. 1 spot to Antonin Kinsky after undergoing hernia surgery and was kept on the bench by De Zerbi during the club’s fight to avoid relegation during his seven games in charge.

The arrival of Martin Dubravka on a free transfer this summer was the final nail in the coffin for Vicario, with the former Burnley stopper signed as back-up to Kinsky.

Vicario has made 117 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Serie A side Empoli three years ago.

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