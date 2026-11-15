Tottenham seek to banish first-team defender after exposing De Zerbi – insider

Tottenham insider John Wenham feels the club will look to sell a first-team defender after he made a social media post exposing a Roberto De Zerbi decision.

Spurs have begun to climb up the table of late. While they lost against Leeds last time out, the north London club had won three games on the bounce prior, with De Zerbi being handed Premier League manager of the month for October.

He is seemingly not in the good graces of everybody, though.

Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie, who missed the Chelsea and Coventry wins with a knee injury, then came back for the Crystal Palace victory, before he was again sidelined.

He posted on social media stating he wasn’t injured for the Leeds clash, though he was left out anyway.

Wenham feels Udogie won’t last much longer, telling Tottenham News: “Udogie uploaded to Snapchat that he wasn’t injured, which is interesting to me. That tells me that De Zerbi had to leave someone out and chose him.

“Unfortunately, Udogie has had it for the last few months where he plays well in one game, but then isn’t available for the next few games. It’s just madness. He came into the team against Man United, now it’s four games on and he hasn’t played again, it’s so frustrating.

“I think Tottenham will be seeking a move for him if he can’t stay fit. He has a lot of talent, but he can’t stay fit.

“This wonderful left-back with all the attributes you want for a Premier League full-back, but his body and fitness just doesn’t help.”

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Tottenham could loan out Destiny Udogie

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs are looking for a temporary home for Udogie.

It’s stated it is not out of the question for Juventus to revive their interest in him given their need to add at left-back.

Udogie is believed to be keeping pace amid other targets for the Italian giants.

Among them is Manchester City man Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is a target for fellow Manchester outfit United.

But with the report highlighting the positive relationship between Tottenham and Juve, there is a situation to be monitored with Udogie.